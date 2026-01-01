Nashik Civic Polls: BJP Loyalists Offer Carrots To City President As Rebellion Brews Over Tickets |

Nashik – In the Nashik Municipal Corporation elections, the BJP fooled the loyal party workers of candidature, but the exclusion of many has led to widespread anger. On Thursday, Nashik Road, workers staged a unique protest, presenting carrots to City President Sunil Kedar and Mandal President Shantaram Ghant, and shouting slogans against the "Carrot-wielding Janata Party."

For the 23 seats across six wards in Nashik Road city, 184 people had sought candidature from the BJP. Former corporators of the Republican Party of India (RPI), Sanjay Bhalerao, Amol Pagare, and Samir Sheikh, expressed their anger over the unfulfilled promise of two seats for the RPI.

Nashik Civic Polls: BJP Loyalists Offer Carrots To City President As Rebellion Brews Over Tickets - VIDEO pic.twitter.com/43gN7qz7JA — Momentum News (@kshubhamjourno) January 1, 2026

Two days ago, there was considerable chaos at the municipal corporation office during the nomination filing process. The accusation of giving candidature to imported candidates while neglecting old, loyal workers was brought before City President Sunil Kedar and Mandal President Shantaram Ghant today.

Several women candidates expressed their anger towards Kumbh Mela Minister Girish Mahajan, former MLA and former minister Babanrao Gholap, Ward No. 20 candidate Sambhaji Moruskar, and Ward No. 17 candidate Dinkar Adhav.

A major commotion erupted as soon as City President Kedar arrived at the office. Police, Senior Police Inspector Jitendra Sapkal of Nashik Road Police Station, Senior Police Inspector Jayant Shirsath of Upnagar Police Station, and Police Inspector Badesab Naikwade rushed to the spot and dispersed the crowd. The police escorted City President Kedar and Mandal President Ghant out of the crowd.

However, the angry BJP office-bearers and workers continued to express their displeasure to the media. Finally, after listening to the sentiments of the office-bearers, the angry loyal workers presented carrots to City President Sunil Kedar and Mandal President Shantaram Ghant. However, a major commotion ensued again when Kedar refused to accept the carrots.

In this protest, office bearers and candidates like Sachin Handge, Kiran Pagare, Harshada Pawar, Seema Davkhar, Rakesh Jadhav, Vikas Pagare, Vijay Lokhande, Bhavana Narad, Mahindra Aher, Sharad Jagtap, Yogesh Kapile, Jyoti Chavanke, Rishikesh Davkhar, Manda Phad, Nivrutti Aringale, Navinath Dhage, and Rajshree Jadhav severely criticised the BJP leadership.

This protest by the party workers, amidst internal discontent within the BJP and changes in ticket distribution due to the anti-dynasty stance, has come as a shock to the party. In the midst of the election campaign, the BJP will have to manage its loyalists.