Pune VIDEOS: Major Fire Erupts At Firecracker Shop In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Kalewadi Area |

A major fire broke out at a firecracker shop in the Kalewadi area of ​​Pimpri-Chinchwad city, leaving behind huge flames. Reportedly, fire ignited one after another, causing loud explosions and creating an atmosphere of panic in the area. Due to the proximity of shops and a hospital to the incident site, the fire tenders rushed to douse the fire and are working to control it.

DCP Vishal Gaikwad (Zone 2, Pimpri Chinchwad) said, “The fire incident has been reported within Rahatni Police Station limits, near Tapkir Chowk. There are no casualties reported so far. Prima facie, the firecracker shop had essential legal permissions, and we are investigating the cause of the fire.” The videos of the incident have been surfacing on social media platforms.

Recently, a fire broke out during a victory procession in Jejuri town of Pune district on Sunday. Reportedly, the fire got ignited when Bhandara fell on burning camphor. Panic spread in the area after a sudden flare-up.

The flames spread quickly during the celebration. Victorious candidates Swarupa Khomne and Ghadge were seriously injured in the incident. Both suffered burn injuries and were rushed to a hospital for treatment. At least 18 people were injured in the fire. The injured included party workers and residents. There was chaos at the spot for some time after the incident.