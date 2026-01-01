 Pune VIDEOS: Major Fire Erupts At Firecracker Shop In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Kalewadi Area
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune VIDEOS: Major Fire Erupts At Firecracker Shop In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Kalewadi Area

Pune VIDEOS: Major Fire Erupts At Firecracker Shop In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Kalewadi Area

A major fire broke out at a firecracker shop in the Kalewadi area of ​​Pimpri-Chinchwad city, leaving behind huge flames. Reportedly, fire ignited one after another, causing loud explosions and creating an atmosphere of panic in the area. Due to the proximity of shops and a hospital to the incident site, the fire tenders rushed to douse the fire and are working to control it.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 09:41 PM IST
article-image
Pune VIDEOS: Major Fire Erupts At Firecracker Shop In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Kalewadi Area |

A major fire broke out at a firecracker shop in the Kalewadi area of ​​Pimpri-Chinchwad city, leaving behind huge flames. Reportedly, fire ignited one after another, causing loud explosions and creating an atmosphere of panic in the area. Due to the proximity of shops and a hospital to the incident site, the fire tenders rushed to douse the fire and are working to control it.

DCP Vishal Gaikwad (Zone 2, Pimpri Chinchwad) said, “The fire incident has been reported within Rahatni Police Station limits, near Tapkir Chowk. There are no casualties reported so far. Prima facie, the firecracker shop had essential legal permissions, and we are investigating the cause of the fire.” The videos of the incident have been surfacing on social media platforms.

Recently, a fire broke out during a victory procession in Jejuri town of Pune district on Sunday.  Reportedly, the fire got ignited when Bhandara fell on burning camphor. Panic spread in the area after a sudden flare-up.

Read Also
Pune: Following Ring Road Project, State To Seek Rs 6,000 Crore Loan From Private Institution For...
article-image

The flames spread quickly during the celebration. Victorious candidates Swarupa Khomne and Ghadge were seriously injured in the incident. Both suffered burn injuries and were rushed to a hospital for treatment. At least 18 people were injured in the fire. The injured included party workers and residents. There was chaos at the spot for some time after the incident.

FPJ Shorts
KDMC Elections 2026: Mahayuti Alliance Opens Account With Nine Candidates Elected Unopposed, Dominates Early Poll Narrative
KDMC Elections 2026: Mahayuti Alliance Opens Account With Nine Candidates Elected Unopposed, Dominates Early Poll Narrative
Uttar Pradesh News: Major’s Ailing Daughter Gets Back Indira Nagar Home Within 24 Hours As Yogi Govt Cracks Down On Land Mafia
Uttar Pradesh News: Major’s Ailing Daughter Gets Back Indira Nagar Home Within 24 Hours As Yogi Govt Cracks Down On Land Mafia
Uttar Pradesh Emerges As Digital Investment Hub As Data Center Policy Attracts ₹21,000 Crore, Targets 900 MW Capacity
Uttar Pradesh Emerges As Digital Investment Hub As Data Center Policy Attracts ₹21,000 Crore, Targets 900 MW Capacity
Uttar Pradesh Leads Women-Led Farming Revolution As Over 26,000 Rural Facilitators Drive Modern, Sustainable Agriculture
Uttar Pradesh Leads Women-Led Farming Revolution As Over 26,000 Rural Facilitators Drive Modern, Sustainable Agriculture

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

With Jan 4 Exam Looming, MPSC Aspirants Protest In Pune Demanding Age Limit Relaxation In PSI...

With Jan 4 Exam Looming, MPSC Aspirants Protest In Pune Demanding Age Limit Relaxation In PSI...

Pune VIDEOS: Major Fire Erupts At Firecracker Shop In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Kalewadi Area

Pune VIDEOS: Major Fire Erupts At Firecracker Shop In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Kalewadi Area

Nashik Civic Polls: BJP Loyalists Offer Carrots To City President As Rebellion Brews Over Tickets -...

Nashik Civic Polls: BJP Loyalists Offer Carrots To City President As Rebellion Brews Over Tickets -...

Nashik Horror: Biker’s Throat Slit By Nylon Manja On Dwarka Flyover; Condition Critical

Nashik Horror: Biker’s Throat Slit By Nylon Manja On Dwarka Flyover; Condition Critical

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rift Between Ambadas Danve & Chandrakant Khaire Resurfaces Over Rashid...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rift Between Ambadas Danve & Chandrakant Khaire Resurfaces Over Rashid...