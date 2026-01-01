Pune: Following Ring Road Project, State To Seek Rs 6,000 Crore Loan From Private Institution For Purandar Airport

Representational Pic

Pune: The six thousand crore rupees required as compensation for land acquisition for the proposed international airport at Purandar will be raised through a loan. Financial assistance for this will be sought from the private institution, ‘HUDCO', and a proposal regarding this will be placed before the cabinet for approval.

For the proposed Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje International Airport at Purandar, three thousand acres of land from seven villages will be acquired. Six thousand crore rupees are needed for the compensation to be paid for this land. The planned Purandar airport will be beneficial for Pune and the districts of Western Maharashtra. Therefore, the state government has given priority to the airport project.

In this regard, a positive discussion regarding farmers' compensation took place with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai a few days ago. Some key demands were also made, including eight crore rupees per acre, a 35 per cent return of land, partnership in the airport's construction, and additional Floor Space Index (FSI) for houses.

Taking these demands into consideration, the Chief Minister indicated that compensation would be provided according to the Land Acquisition Act and the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) rehabilitation law. However, the exact amount remains undisclosed.

Meanwhile, along with providing certificates to project-affected persons, a corporation will be established for the benefit of all project-affected farmers in the state, and a training centre will be set up to guarantee employment for the children of farmers in Purandar at the airport.

The per-acre rate that farmers will receive for the Purandar airport land has not yet been announced. However, approximately six thousand crore rupees will be required for compensation. The government will have to raise the funds before determining the compensation rate. Therefore, discussions have begun regarding obtaining a loan from HUDCO.

The loan for the ring road project being implemented by the Road Development Corporation has been secured from HUDCO. Following this, the state government has now started preparations to take a loan from HUDCO for land acquisition for the Purandar airport. A proposal to this effect has been placed before the cabinet meeting.