 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rift Between Ambadas Danve & Chandrakant Khaire Resurfaces Over Rashid Mamu’s Candidature
Chandrakant Khaire alleged that Ambadas Danve did not consult him before giving the candidature to Rashid Mamu and kept him in the dark. He said that, despite being a senior leader in the party, he was not consulted about the candidate and came to know about it only after the final list was declared

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 07:44 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rift Between Ambadas Danve & Chandrakant Khaire Resurfaces Over Rashid Mamu’s Candidature | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The differences between former Legislative Council Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve and former MP Chandrakant Khaire are not new in Shiv Sena (UBT). The dispute between them has once again come to the fore over the candidature of Abdul Rashid Khan alias Mamu, who recently joined Shiv Sena (UBT).

Khaire alleged that Danve did not consult him before giving the candidature to Rashid Mamu and kept him in the dark. He said that, despite being a senior leader in the party, he was not consulted about the candidate and came to know about it only after the final list was declared.

article-image

Former mayor Rashid Mamu recently joined Shiv Sena (UBT). Shiv Sena (Shinde) faction’s district guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat had criticised that the Uddhav Sena has now become ‘Mamu Sena’, while Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also criticised the Uddhav Sena over the issue.

On the other hand, Khaire openly opposed the entry of Mamu into the party. He stated that even if Mamu is in the party, he would not allow him to get the candidature for the upcoming municipal corporation elections. Khaire alleged that Rashid Mamu had pelted stones at Shiv Sainiks in 1986, after which riots erupted in the city for eight days. Rashid Mamu was also jailed in connection with the incident.

article-image

Ambadas Danve misled Uddhav Thackeray and inducted Rashid Mamu into the party, Khaire alleged, adding that he would not allow Mamu to get the party’s candidature.

Khaire further alleged that Danve gave the candidature to Rashid Mamu by keeping Uddhav Thackeray in the dark, as Thackeray is currently busy with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections. Danve also did not give tickets to many women party workers who had worked for the party for several years, Khaire claimed.

