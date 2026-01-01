Maharashtra Tragedy: 3 Killed As Container Truck Overturns, Hits Pick-Up Vehicle And Bike On Nashik–Pune Highway

Three people were killed after a container truck overturned and crashed into a pick-up vehicle and a motorcycle in Nashik | Representational Image

Nashik, Jan 1: Three persons were killed in an accident involving multiple vehicles in Maharashtra’s Nashik district, a police official said on Thursday.

Accident occurred on Nashik–Pune highway

The incident took place in the Mohdari Ghat section on the Nashik–Pune national highway on Wednesday, the official added.

Victims killed on the spot

“A container turned turtle, hitting a pick-up vehicle and a motorcycle. Balasaheb Vyapari and his kin Avdhoot Nirmal, who were in the pick-up vehicle, and motorcyclist Shaji Fernando were killed on the spot. Vyapari was going towards Sinnar to purchase vegetables along with Nirmal, an IT engineer in a private company in Mumbai,” the official said.

Case registered, probe underway

A case was registered and further probe is underway, the Sinnar MIDC police station official said.

