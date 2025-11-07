Collector Rahul Kardile Orders Strict Implementation Of Election Code In Nanded District | Newsonair

The municipal council elections for Deglur, Bhokar, Dharmabad, Kinwat, Umri, Hadgaon, Mukhed, Kandhar, Biloli, Kundalwadi, Kudhed, and Loha have been announced, and the model code of conduct has been imposed in these areas.

District Collector Rahul Kardile has directed the authorities that the model code of conduct should be executed effectively during a meeting held on Friday.

Read Also Pune Family Alleges Ancestral Land Sold Without Consent; Urge Govt To Probe Fraudulent Builder Deal

SP Abinash Kumar, Resident Deputy District Collector Kiran Ambekar, Joint Commissioner Gangadhar Irlod, all sub-divisional police officers, municipal council/panchayat samiti election officers, assistant election officers, and CEO were present.

The State Election Commission has announced a model code of conduct for the elections in municipal councils and panchayat samitis. Against this backdrop, Kardile directed that all political banners, posters, and flags should be removed, the political messages written on the walls should be erased, and the report of this work should be presented to the district administration immediately.

Similarly, action should be taken about the duplicate names in the voters’ list as per the directives of the Election Commission, he said.

Kardile directed the SP and the sub-divisional police officers that law and order should be maintained in the district during the election period.