Pune: Man Dies Of Suffocation After Fire Breaks Out In Hotel Room At Somwar Peth | File Pic (Representational Image)

A 32-year-old man lost his life due to suffocation after a fire broke out in a hotel room situated near Maldhakka Chowk in Pune's Somwar Peth.

The incident took place on Friday, around 11 am, at Hotel Orient in Somwar Peth. The deceased has been identified as Mohit Shah (32), a native of Daund.

According to the police, Shah worked as an accountant under a chartered accountant in Pune. A day before the accident, he stayed in the hotel. Due to some reasons, a fire broke out in the mattress of his room. The fire led to the release of heavy smoke in the area. He died due to suffocation caused by the smoke.

When the smoke rose, nearby people noticed it, doused the fire, and informed the fire brigade. Hotel workers rushed him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Umesh Gitte, Senior Police Inspector of Samarth Police Station, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “As per the preliminary examination, it has been found that the deceased had consumed alcohol and was smoking in the room. Due to a spark from the cigarette, the mattress near Shah’s bed caught fire.”

The deceased has been sent for a postmortem. Furthermore, the matter is under investigation, and action will be taken accordingly.