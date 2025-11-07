Uddhav Thackeray Urges Farmers In Latur: Don’t Vote For Mahayuti Until Loan Waiver Is Announced | Sourced

Former Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday urged farmers to take a firm stand and not vote for any Mahayuti candidate until the state government delivers on its promise of farm loan waiver.

"I am here to give you courage. I stand firmly with you,” Thackeray assured farmers while interacting with them at Bhusani village in Ausa tehsil.

He asserted that the government must provide Rs 50,000 per hectare compensation to farmers.

Until this government fulfils its commitment to waive loans, every farmer should refuse to vote for Mahayuti candidates. Farmers must demonstrate unity and strength, he appealed.

Taking a swipe at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Thackeray said, "It’s unfortunate that while our own farmers face severe problems, the Chief Minister finds time to campaign in Bihar.”

He also remarked that our beloved sisters should now demand Rs 2,100 from this government.

Reiterating his support, Thackeray said, “In times of crisis, we are with the farmers and the people. You must also stand with us.”

During the interaction, several women farmers shared their grievances. Shiv Sena MP Omraje Nimbalkar, former minister Chandrakant Khaire, party leaders Ambadas Danve, former MLA Dinkar Mane, MLA Milind Narvekar, MLA Kailas Patil, Dr Shobha Benjarge, and Shiv Sena Latur district president Santosh Somvanshi were present on the occasion.