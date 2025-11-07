Pune: ‘Maharashtra Government Will Have To Run From July 1’: Bacchu Kadu Threatens Rail Roko Over Farmer Loan Waiver Delay | Sourced

Pune: Former Maharashtra Minister and Prahar Janshakti Party Chief Omprakash, aka Bachchu Kadu, has announced that the loan waiver for farmers will not be provided by the Maharashtra Government until the decided date; then the next day the protest will resume, and this time a rail roko protest will happen. Kadu was speaking in Pune on Thursday, where he announced this.

At the end of October, Bacchu Kadu was joined by thousands of farmers and political leaders, where he led farmer agitation in Vidharbha. The protesters had blocked National Highway 44, which caused inconvenience to the general public. The Bombay High Court had noted that this has caused inconvenience, and the protest is violating the conditions under which it was approved.

The CM Devendra Fadnavis-led Mahayuti Government, after Kadu's protest gained momentum, had said that farmer loan waivers will happen by 30th June 2026.

Kadu's Protest Resulted In The Following:

- A committee (led by IAS Praveen Pardeshi) will submit its report by early April 2026, after which the waiver will be rolled out in phases.

- Disbursement of compensation to farmers who suffered in recent heavy rains as an immediate relief measure.

- The waiver is contingent on the committee’s recommendations -- it’s not immediate and unconditional.

- The promise is to be executed by 30th June 2026.

- The protest led by Kadu was suspended on the basis of this announcement, but the farmers have indicated they will resume if the promise is not met.

What Did Bacchu Kadu Say In Pune?

A statewide farmer dialogue march started from Pune on Thursday, led by Bacchu Kadu and Rashtriya Samaj Paksha chief Mahadev Jankar and others. Speaking on this occasion, Bacchu Kadu said, “We will make the government follow its 30th June deadline. The government has given assurance, which means it has given its word. In October, the protest faced some obstacles. Nature didn't support us. That's why a temporary retreat was taken by us.”

Read Also Pune Family Alleges Ancestral Land Sold Without Consent; Urge Govt To Probe Fraudulent Builder Deal

“I'm a hereditary agitator. Even if there are fewer activists, I have studied how to stop the railway function across the state. I will do the rail roko protest if the demands are not met. We have planned for the last four days how to do an aggressive protest. We have created maps too. The government should not make the mistake of taking us lightly. Or else, the government will have to run from 1st July,” said Bacchu Kadu in Pune.