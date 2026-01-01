 Pimpri-Chinchwad Polls: Female Shiv Sena (UBT) Official Levels Serious Allegations Against Former MLA After Denial Of Candidacy
Pimpri-Chinchwad Polls: Female Shiv Sena (UBT) Official Levels Serious Allegations Against Former MLA After Denial Of Candidacy

The female official, hailing from Kalewadi, accused former Shiv Sena MLA Adv. Gautam Chabukswar of misconduct, sexual harassment, and intimidation. She made these sensational claims during a press conference held in Pimpri on Wednesday

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 11:13 AM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad Polls: Female Shiv Sena (UBT) Official Levels Serious Allegations Against Former MLA After Denial Of Candidacy | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A female office-bearer of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) has levelled serious allegations against a former MLA of the party after being denied a ticket for the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections on Wednesday.

The female official, hailing from Kalewadi, accused former Shiv Sena MLA Adv. Gautam Chabukswar of misconduct, sexual harassment, and intimidation. She made these sensational claims during a press conference held in Pimpri on Wednesday.

Allegations of Misconduct and Threats

Speaking to the press, the female official said, "We have worked actively for many years to take Shiv Sena to every household. Despite this, the party has done me an injustice. I do not blame the party high command, but rather the local former MLA, Gautam Chabukswar, who denied my candidacy. Chabukswar’s behaviour toward women is not good. He holds the party to ransom to push his own demands. The party leadership also gives more importance to a former MLA than to an ordinary worker. Chabukswar even threatened to make my family 'disappear'."

She further noted that senior leaders in the party had previously supported her. "Maval MP Appa Barne used to support me. However, after Barne left the party during the Shiv Sena split, Chabukswar’s behaviour changed. Workers like us are not taken along when visiting Matoshree (the residence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray). The Shiv Sena has always treated its workers like family, but due to individuals like Chabukswar, the number of women in the party is decreasing. Even so, we remain loyal to the party."

Specific Incident During Lok Sabha Campaign

The woman alleged that during the Lok Sabha Election campaign of 2024 for Sanjog Waghere, Chabukswar attempted to make physical advances towards her while they were in an elevator at a housing society. "When I confronted him about it, I was silenced. When I mentioned that I would complain to the party seniors, he threatened to finish off my family," she alleged.

She also claimed that during a meeting at Shiv Sena Bhavan regarding the PCMC elections, workers told her that Chabukswar had previously gone against the party to give tickets to his favourites. "I tried to maintain a professional rapport with him to secure a ticket from Kalewadi. When I asked what work I should show to prove my eligibility, he replied, 'If you had shown what was supposed to be shown, you would have received the candidacy by now.' He later threatened me at the PCMC Administrative building as well. I am speaking out now because my sentiments have been deeply hurt."

MLA Chabukswar Denies Allegations 

The female official mentioned that she received support when she went to Mumbai to complain. "Ravindra Mirlekar and Sachin Ahir assured me I would get the ticket. Despite Mirlekar instructing from Mumbai that I be given the candidacy, Chabukswar ignored it and gave the ticket to one of his own supporters."

Responding to the claims, former MLA Adv. Gautam Chabukswar said, "These allegations are false. The ward where the woman is seeking a ticket is reserved for the Scheduled Caste (Male) category; therefore, she cannot be given a candidacy there. The ticket was awarded to someone else following the official orders of the party."

