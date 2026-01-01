While The World Celebrates New Year, Sindhudurg's Shirale Village Observes 450-Year-Old ‘Gaavpalan’ Tradition - VIDEO

Sawantwadi: While the entire world was busy bidding farewell to the old year and welcoming the new year with parties and celebrations on December 31st, the villagers of Shirale in Vaibhavwadi taluka of Sindhudurg district have chosen a different path. Upholding their 450-year-old ancient cultural heritage, the entire village has prepared for a 'Gaavpalan’ (village exodus) outside the village limits, and following the orders of the village's revered Gangameshwar temple, the villagers have set up their temporary homes amidst nature.

Revered Tradition in the Age of Science

Even with all the advancements of science, the people of Shirale have maintained the tradition of bowing before nature and the orders of the deity. The 'village exodus' officially began after the village's presiding deity, Shri Gangameshwar, gave the 'command' (divine instruction) on Sunday, December 28th. According to tradition, after Wednesday afternoon, the entire village abandoned their homes, and the houses and streets of the village are now completely silent.

The Journey of the 'Gaavpalan'

Migration: The villagers did not just leave themselves; they also took their livestock, poultry, and necessary food supplies with them outside the village limits.

On Monday and Tuesday, the villagers built grass huts on the open plains at the foot of Dhondoba hill, within the boundaries of the neighbouring Sadure village. This will be their residence for the next 3, 5, or 7 days.

School amidst Nature

Education for the children does not stop during the village exodus. The primary school is held under the shade of trees, in the lap of nature. To maintain peace in the village during this period, even the state transport bus service is suspended.

Before leaving the village on Wednesday morning, families prepared and ate sweet dishes or mutton and vada (a type of fritter). The day they leave their homes is not counted as part of the village exodus, because the fire in the hearth of their homes is still burning. Today, Thursday, will be considered the first official day of the village exodus.

According to the villagers' beliefs, during the first three days, a council of Lord Gangeshwar and other deities is held in the village. Therefore, strict measures are enforced to ensure that there is no human intervention or noise in the village during this period. After three days, the deity's consent is sought again, and only after the deity's command does the 'village return' (returning to the village) take place.

A Connection with Nature

Even in the biting cold, everyone, from one-day-old infants to 90-year-old elders, lives together on the open plains. 30 to 35 huts are built close together, and the entire village lives here like one large family. For drinking water, a spring is dug in the nearby 'Sukh' river. Interestingly, the animals that are let loose during the day return to their owner's hut without fail every night.

Read Also Maharashtra: 2012 Pune Serial Blasts Accused Bunty Jahagirdar Shot Dead In Shrirampur Town

The population of Shirole village is approximately 340 (75 families). The village is situated 15 km from the Vaibhavwadi marketplace, nestled in the lap of the Sahyadri mountains. This is a village that observes the village exodus tradition every year without fail.

While cities were illuminated with lights, Shirole village, however, went into complete darkness and silence at the command of the deity. This tradition is a living testament to the unique culture of the Konkan region and its unbreakable bond with nature.