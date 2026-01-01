Pimpri-Chinchwad Polls: Chaos Erupts During Nomination Scrutiny - Here's All You Need To Know

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) | File Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Turmoil erupted during the scrutiny of nomination papers on Wednesday regarding the category changes of two candidates from the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Ward No. 2 (Moshi-Borhadewadi). As a result, a large crowd of workers from both parties gathered at the Election Returning Officer’s office. Along with that, during scrutiny, multiple AB forms were declined by Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) officials due to multiple reasons.

In Ward No. 2, Vishal Ahir of NCP had filed his nomination for Group C, while Vasant Borate filed for Group D. Former BJP Mayor Rahul Jadhav claimed to have filed nominations for two groups, but in reality, his form was filed for only one. Additionally, the application of BJP’s Nikhil Borhade was moved from Group C to Group D.

Opposing candidates Vasant Borate and Vishal Ahir alleged that the administration is working unfairly and claimed that the video footage of the election office has been deleted. They questioned how the number of AB forms (party authorisation letters) increased after 3:00 PM when only one had arrived by the deadline. They have demanded the disqualification of Rahul Jadhav’s candidacy. Ajit Pawar-led NCP candidates and workers held a sit-in protest outside the Nehrunagar election office late into the night.

'Misuse of Election Machinery by BJP'

"Former BJP Mayor Rahul Jadhav’s application was filed in a different group. The category was changed based on a letter from BJP Pimpri-Chinchwad City President Shatrughna Kate, which lacked an inward/outward reference number. In reality, a City President does not have such authority. Therefore, we demand the cancellation of Jadhav’s candidacy. The BJP candidate can see defeat approaching; the ground is shifting beneath them, which is why they are attempting to alter applications. BJP is misusing the administration. We have information that applications were swapped late at night. We requested the night's CCTV footage, but officials have not provided it yet," said NCP's former corporator Ajit Gavhane.

AB Forms of 3 BJP and 2 Shinde Sena Candidates Rejected

In a seperate yet connected development, the BJP, which maintained strict secrecy regarding its candidates for the PCMC elections, has faced a setback in Ward No. 24 (Ganesh Nagar-Mhatoba Nagar). Three candidates failed to attach their AB forms to their applications as they were submitted after the deadline. Similarly, AB forms for two Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena candidates were not accepted by election officials due to delays. All five candidates will now have to contest as Independents.

The nominations for Wards 21, 23, 24, and 27 were accepted at the ‘G’ Regional Office in Thergaon. After the deadline expired, three BJP and two Shiv Sena (Shinde) candidates arrived to submit their AB forms. The Returning Officer refused to accept them as they arrived after 3:00 PM. This led to a major commotion and heated arguments between the candidates and officials. PCMC Commissioner and Election Officer Shravan Hardikar personally attempted to mediate, but the candidates insisted on the forms being accepted. Officials clarified that no AB forms would be accepted post-deadline.

During the scrutiny on Wednesday, it was confirmed that BJP candidates Ganesh Gujar, Shalini Gujar, and Karishma Barne, as well as Shinde Sena candidates Rupali Gujar and Aniket Prabhu, will not be able to contest on their party symbols. As a result, there will be only one 'Lotus' symbol candidate and only two 'Bow and Arrow' symbol candidates in this ward.

Speaking about this, PCMC chief Shravan Hardikar said, "The AB forms for five candidates arrived after 3:00 PM, so they were not accepted. These candidates will not receive the party symbol. Regarding the complaint about changing the category of candidates in Ward No. 2, an inquiry will be conducted."