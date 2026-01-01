 Pune: Pickup Tempo Overturns Heading To Bhima Koregaon; 15 Injured, Including Women And Children
A pickup tempo carrying followers to Bhima Koregaon for the tribute ceremony overturned near the Raven Cable Company near Alandi while travelling toward Perne Phata via Markal. The incident occurred in the wee hours of Thursday, in the afternoon. Approximately 15 people, including women, children, and men, were injured in the accident.

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 05:29 PM IST
List of Injured: The injured have been identified as Pratik Bagare, Vachhala Waghmare, Shalini Kamble, Raosaheb Gawande, Ramabai Chawre, Pooja Lavande, Dilip Kamble, Dinesh Kamble, Alka Kamble, Anil Gund, Prashant Pawar, Prabhakar Sonule, Pragya Sonule, Prem Kamble, and Digambar Waghmare. All the injured are residents of Kuruli village.

Details of the Incident: Followers from Kuruli village were traveling in a tempo with registration number MH 14 LB 3097 to pay their respects at the Victory Pillar (Shaurya Stambh in Bhima Koregaon. As they were heading toward Perne Phata via the Markal route, the driver lost control of the vehicle near the Raven Cable Company near Alandi, causing the pickup to overturn. Fifteen passengers inside the tempo sustained serious injuries.

Immediately after the accident, local citizens began rescue operations and admitted the injured to a private hospital for treatment. Upon receiving news of the accident, relevant authorities rushed to the spot. Fortunately, no fatalities have been reported, although it is feared that the condition of some of the injured remains critical.

