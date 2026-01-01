 New Year 2026: Action Taken Against 240 Drunk Drivers In A Single Night In Pimpri-Chinchwad
The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate's (PCPC) Traffic Branch have taken major action against those violating rules during the New Year's Eve celebrations on Wednesday night and in the wee hours of Thursday. Under a special campaign, action was taken against as many as 240 drunk drivers in a single night.

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 05:34 PM IST
article-image
Huge crowds gathered to welcome the transition from 31st December 2025, to 1st January 2026. Police said that amidst the festivities, many motorists drive at high speeds and in a dangerous manner under the influence of alcohol, posing a risk to their own lives and the lives of others. Taking this into account, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police implemented a city-wide special "Nakabandi" (checkpost) campaign.

The operation was conducted through all 13 divisions of the Traffic Branch. Roadblocks were set up at 47 key locations across the city. During this drive, action was taken against 220 two-wheeler riders and 40 four-wheeler drivers. The process of filing "Drunk and Drive" cases in court against all 240 drivers has been initiated.

