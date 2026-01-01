With Jan 4 Exam Looming, MPSC Aspirants Protest In Pune Demanding Age Limit Relaxation In PSI Recruitment | Videoscreen grab

Due to the delayed release of the recruitment advertisement for the Police Sub-Inspector post, many candidates will lose their opportunity. Therefore, MPSC candidates are demanding a relaxation in the age limit rules. On this occasion, they attempted to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Pimpri-Chinchwad today. However, their request for a meeting was denied, leaving the candidates disappointed. Following this, the students have begun protesting near Ahilyadevi Library in Pune’s Sadashiv Peth.

"Students are on the verge of committing suicide, yet the Chief Minister refuses to meet them," the students reacted angrily.

A delegation of students had previously met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai. During that meeting, he had assured them that a decision would be made on this matter by today. However, as no decision has been announced yet, the students have adopted an aggressive stance.

Regarding this, the students said, “The MPSC PSI advertisement was delayed by seven months due to government policy. Some students have become ineligible due to the age limit. The age limit calculation is until November 1, 2025, but they should consider it from January 1, 2025; many students are becoming ineligible. We have been following up on this for seven months. Letters from 70 to 80 MLAs have been sent to the Chief Minister. The exam is on January 4th. 4 lakh students are in a state of confusion.”

Will the government take responsibility if anything happens to the MPSC students? “The students are in a suicidal state of mind. They said they would decide on the age limit today, and we waited accordingly. But still, no decision has been made. Where should we go? Who will take responsibility if something happens to the children? Will they only wake up after the children commit suicide? Why are you testing our patience?” the aspirants questioned.

“Understand the seriousness of the situation; otherwise, the youths will die. That's why we are saying this with such urgency,” a student added. The students demanded that the government issue a government resolution and inform the students about the age limit.

Many students are still confused. The exam is on January 4. Students have been studying for this exam for the past 10-12 years. Therefore, the students demanded that the government provide relief to these students.