 BJP Secures First Win In Pimpri-Chinchwad Even Before Polls; Ravi Landge Elected Unopposed From Ward No. 6
Speaking to a Marathi news channel, Ravi Landge said this was due to the blessings and social work of late BJP leader Ankush Landge. When asked if the rest of the BJP candidates will win from Ward No. 6, he said, "BJP's panel will be 100% victorious."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 05:49 PM IST
BJP Secures First Win In Pimpri-Chinchwad Even Before Polls; Ravi Landge Elected Unopposed From Ward No. 6 | X/@maheshklandge

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured its first victory in Pimpri-Chinchwad even before the January 15 polls. Ravi Landge, who was earlier in Shiv Sena (UBT) and joined the saffron party just before the elections, has won unopposed from Ward No. 6 (Dhawade Wasti–Sadguru Nagar), informed Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge on Thursday.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the BJP MLA wrote, "In the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation elections, the path has been cleared for the unopposed election of Ravi Landge, the official candidate of the BJP from Dhawade Vasti-Bhosari Ward-6, as a corporator. There is no candidate from any major party against him. Also, independent candidates have withdrawn their nominations. Therefore, only a formal announcement of his unopposed election remains."

"Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had given a message that the community in Bhosari and the city should remain united. He urged everyone to set aside political rivalries wherever possible and work together for the development of the city. We are especially happy that Ravi Landge's entry into the party and his subsequent unopposed election are taking place after this message," he added.

Ravi Landge was also elected unopposed in 2017.

