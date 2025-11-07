MSRTC Suspends Paratwada Depot Manager For Negligence, Drinking On Duty

The manager was suspended on allegations of negligence and alcohol consumption | Freepik Image

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has suspended Jeevan Dattatray Wankhede, manager of the Paratwada depot, following allegations of negligence and alcohol consumption while on duty on November 6.

The action was taken by the regional manager of the Amravati division after a complaint prompted an internal investigation into the depot’s functioning.

Raid Confirms Allegations of Misconduct

According to MSRTC officials, Wankhede was found intoxicated at his official residence and neglecting his professional responsibilities throughout the day. Concerned depot employees alerted the Safety and Vigilance Department, which conducted a raid confirming the allegations.

“A medical examination was arranged for Wankhede at Achalpur Sub-District Hospital, and a case has been registered at the Paratwada Police Station under Section 85(1) of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949,” an official confirmed.

Previous Misconduct and Operational Disruptions

Investigations revealed that this was not the first instance of misconduct. Wankhede had previously been seen drinking during duty hours and wandering outside the office, though no formal complaints were made earlier.

His repeated negligence reportedly disrupted bus operations, causing service cancellations, financial losses, and tarnishing the public image of the corporation.

Departmental Inquiry Initiated

The Safety and Vigilance Department has confirmed that a formal departmental inquiry will be conducted under the supervision of the regional manager. Officials added that if Wankhede is found guilty, strict disciplinary action, including possible dismissal, will follow.