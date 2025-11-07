 Mumbai News: Milind Deora Seeks Probe Into Sandhurst Road Tragedy; Advocate Demands Resignation Of Central Railway Officials
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Milind Deora Seeks Probe Into Sandhurst Road Tragedy; Advocate Demands Resignation Of Central Railway Officials

Mumbai News: Milind Deora Seeks Probe Into Sandhurst Road Tragedy; Advocate Demands Resignation Of Central Railway Officials

On November 6, two people were killed and three others injured after being hit by a speeding local train. Reportedly, all five victims were crossing the tracks after getting down from another local train that had halted mid-section due to a sudden strike by railway workers.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 09:21 PM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena (Shinde group) leader Milind Deora | Vijay Gohil

In the wake of the tragic Sandhurst Road railway accident, Milind Deora, Chairperson of the Committee on Subordinate Legislation, Rajya Sabha, has written to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on November 7, urging a thorough investigation into the incident.

On November 6, two people were killed and three others injured after being hit by a speeding local train. Reportedly, all five victims were crossing the tracks after getting down from another local train that had halted mid-section due to a sudden strike by railway workers.

Deora Cites Sudden Strike as Trigger for Chaos

According to Deora, the mishap occurred following an abrupt disruption of local train services after 5:40 p.m. due to an unexpected workers’ strike. The breakdown in services caused confusion and panic among commuters, leading to the loss of innocent lives.
He acknowledged the dedication of railway employees but stressed the consequences of unplanned disruptions.

FPJ Shorts
'You Can't Turn Back Time..:' Novak Djokovic Reveals Biggest Learning As A Father
'You Can't Turn Back Time..:' Novak Djokovic Reveals Biggest Learning As A Father
Mumbai Tragedy: 2 Cars, Including Cab, Gutted In Fire After Collision Near Trident Hotel On Marine Drive; No Injuries Reported | VIDEO
Mumbai Tragedy: 2 Cars, Including Cab, Gutted In Fire After Collision Near Trident Hotel On Marine Drive; No Injuries Reported | VIDEO
Mumbai News: Milind Deora Seeks Probe Into Sandhurst Road Tragedy; Advocate Demands Resignation Of Central Railway Officials
Mumbai News: Milind Deora Seeks Probe Into Sandhurst Road Tragedy; Advocate Demands Resignation Of Central Railway Officials
Navi Mumbai: Ward Reservation Draw For NMMC Elections 2025 To Be Held On November 11 At Vishnudas Bhave Natyagruha
Navi Mumbai: Ward Reservation Draw For NMMC Elections 2025 To Be Held On November 11 At Vishnudas Bhave Natyagruha

“The dedication of railway employees and the efficiency of the network are commendable. However, abrupt disruptions can have grave consequences, as witnessed in this instance,” Deora wrote in his letter.

He also called for accountability, demanding that those responsible be identified and penalized, and urged the railway authorities to adopt preventive measures to restore public confidence in Mumbai’s lifeline suburban network.

Advocate Seeks Accountability and Resignations

Advocate Kanchan Ghanshani has demanded the resignation of the Central Railway General Manager and the Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division, over what she termed an unlawful protest at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on November 6, which allegedly led to the deaths of two passengers.

Read Also
Mumbai To See Cool Weekend As Mercury Set To Dip To 20°C; Air Quality Worsens Amid Smog
article-image

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) on November 7, Ghanshani urged the authorities to initiate strict departmental action against those involved in the protest, which had halted suburban train services for nearly an hour and left three others injured near Sandhurst Road station.

Call for Legal Action Under ESMA

Ghanshani also called upon the CSMT Railway Police to register FIRs under the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) and to scrutinize CCTV footage to identify all employees involved in the unlawful strike.
She stated that such irresponsible actions endanger public safety and warrant strict criminal and departmental proceedings.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Tragedy: 2 Cars, Including Cab, Gutted In Fire After Collision Near Trident Hotel On Marine...

Mumbai Tragedy: 2 Cars, Including Cab, Gutted In Fire After Collision Near Trident Hotel On Marine...

Mumbai News: Milind Deora Seeks Probe Into Sandhurst Road Tragedy; Advocate Demands Resignation Of...

Mumbai News: Milind Deora Seeks Probe Into Sandhurst Road Tragedy; Advocate Demands Resignation Of...

Navi Mumbai: Ward Reservation Draw For NMMC Elections 2025 To Be Held On November 11 At Vishnudas...

Navi Mumbai: Ward Reservation Draw For NMMC Elections 2025 To Be Held On November 11 At Vishnudas...

'Go To Pakistan': Former Maharashtra Minister Tells SP MLA Abu Asim Azmi During 'Vande...

'Go To Pakistan': Former Maharashtra Minister Tells SP MLA Abu Asim Azmi During 'Vande...

Mumbai News: BMC Collects 586.5 Metric Tonnes Of Hazardous & Sanitary Waste From 7 Lakh Households...

Mumbai News: BMC Collects 586.5 Metric Tonnes Of Hazardous & Sanitary Waste From 7 Lakh Households...