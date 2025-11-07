Mumbai To See Cool Weekend As Mercury Set To Dip To 20°C; Air Quality Worsens Amid Smog

Mumbai Weather | Pinterest

Mumbai: Mumbai is set to experience a noticeably cooler weekend, with temperatures expected to drop close to 20°C. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature for Saturday is likely to hover around 21°C, dipping slightly further to 20°C on Sunday. This marks one of the season’s lowest temperatures so far, hinting at an early winter onset for the city.

Today's Weather Update

After a week of mixed weather, light showers early on and clear skies midweek, Friday morning saw Mumbai blanketed under a thick layer of haze and smog. The IMD has predicted partly cloudy skies on November 7, along with the possibility of light rain and thunderstorms during the evening and late-night hours. Some parts of the Mumbai suburbs could even witness moderate rainfall, the department added.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A layer of smog lingers in the air around Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai this morning. CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board) claims that AQI (Air Quality Index) around the area is 222, categorised as 'Poor'. pic.twitter.com/7xFuYfa9lX — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2025

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A layer of smog lingers in the air around Bandra Reclamation in Mumbai this morning. CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board) claims that AQI (Air Quality Index) around the area is 214, categorised as 'Poor'. pic.twitter.com/dUspkPhbFE — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2025

However, the brief weather relief from earlier in the week has now given way to deteriorating air conditions. Mumbai, which recently enjoyed cleaner air following a short but heavy spell of rain, has seen its Air Quality Index (AQI) plummet sharply in the past few days. The showers had temporarily cleared out pollutants and reduced humidity, offering Mumbaikars a glimpse of fresher air, but the improvement was short-lived.

AQI In Unhealthy Range

As per the latest data from AQI.in, Mumbai’s overall AQI stood at 263 today, placing it firmly in the ‘unhealthy’ category. The reading marks a steep drop from the ‘moderate’ levels recorded earlier this week.

Residents across several localities, including Andheri, Chembur, Bandra and Powai, reported reduced visibility and hazy horizons, with the city’s skyline appearing blurred even after sunrise.

