Massive Fire Erupts At Bhiwandi’s Saravali Industrial Estate, Textile Unit Gutted - Video

A major fire broke out at the Mangal Murthy Knit Dyeing Company located in Saravali MIDC, Bhiwandi, on Friday morning, sending thick black smoke billowing across the sky. The blaze, which began around 9:30 am, triggered panic among workers and nearby residents as flames quickly engulfed the sprawling textile unit.

According to reports, the fire spread rapidly due to large quantities of cloth and chemicals stored inside the factory. Local residents and workers immediately alerted the fire brigade after noticing the flames and heavy smoke columns visible from several kilometres away.

Swift Response by Fire Brigade Teams

Bhiwandi Fire Brigade personnel reached the site around 10 am and immediately began firefighting operations. As the fire intensified, additional support was summoned from Kalyan, Ambernath, and Thane municipal fire departments.

Over ten fire engines were deployed to control the blaze, with firefighters battling dense smoke and soaring flames for hours. Officials said entry into the premises was proving difficult due to the intensity of the heat and presence of flammable chemicals. Emergency services remained on high alert as the operation continued well into the afternoon.

Major Property Damage, No Casualties

Preliminary reports indicate that no loss of life has occurred, bringing relief amid the large-scale devastation. However, the company has reportedly suffered extensive damage. Stocks of dyed fabric, chemicals, and costly textile machinery worth crores of rupees are feared to have been destroyed.

Police and fire officials have cordoned off the area, while vehicular movement in parts of Saravali Industrial Estate has been restricted to facilitate emergency operations.

Probe Underway into Cause of Fire

Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the fire. Initial suspicion points towards a possible short circuit, but officials stated that the exact reason will be determined after a detailed investigation.

The incident has once again raised concerns about fire safety compliance in industrial zones like Bhiwandi, which house hundreds of textile and dyeing units often packed with inflammable materials.