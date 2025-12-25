Mumbai Crime: Anti-Extortion Cell Arrests 2 Women For ₹10 Crore Extortion Demand, Trapped While Accepting ₹1.50 Crore

Mumbai Police’s Anti-Extortion Cell arrests two women accused of demanding multi-crore extortion from a Goregaon-based builder |

Mumbai, Dec 24: The Mumbai Police’s Anti-Extortion Cell has arrested two women on charges of demanding ₹10 crore as extortion from a Goregaon-based builder. The accused were produced before the Esplanade Court on Wednesday, which remanded them to police custody till Saturday.

Accused identified as Kandivli and Santacruz residents

The arrested women have been identified as Hemlata Aditya Patkar alias Hemlata Bane (39), a resident of Kandivli, and Amrina Iqbal Zaveri alias Alis alias Amrina Mathew Fernandes (33), a resident of Santacruz.

Builder complainant and background details

According to police sources, the complainant, Arvind Goyal (52), a construction businessman residing in Goregaon West, runs a firm named Goyal & Sons Infra LLP at Shri Krishna Commercial Complex, Goregaon West.

Engagement party incident at Amboli hotel

Goyal’s son, Ritam, got engaged to Yashvi Shah on November 5. To celebrate the occasion, a party was organised on the night of November 14 at a hotel in Amboli. After the party, around 2.40 am on November 15, Ridam, his fiancée Yashvi Shah, her brother and a friend were descending from the hotel by lift when an unknown woman entered the lift.

Allegation inside lift leads to scuffle

Once inside, the woman alleged that Ridam had flashed a laser light at her. An argument ensued, which soon escalated into a scuffle, during which the woman sustained minor injuries. After the lift reached the ground floor, the woman allegedly began shouting and creating a scene, according to sources.

Threats issued during late-night meeting in Andheri

Police said that on December 20, 2025, Hemlata Patkar called Arvind Goyal and asked him to meet her at a Starbucks café in Andheri West late at night around 10.30 pm.

During the meeting, Hemlata allegedly threatened Goyal that his son would be kept in jail for years, his bail would be rejected, and his family would be defamed through social media and the press unless he paid a huge sum of money. Initially, a demand of ₹10 crore was made, which was later negotiated to ₹5.50 crore.

Extortion demand linked to Amboli police FIR

On December 23, 2025, Hemlata Patkar and Amrina Zaveri allegedly conspired together and demanded extortion money to settle an FIR registered against Goyal’s son at Amboli Police Station. They threatened to cancel his bail application, keep him incarcerated, and publicly defame the family if the amount was not paid.

Rs 1.50 crore accepted, accused held in trap

Police said the accused accepted ₹1.50 crore (including children currency) and ₹30,000 in Indian currency at Lower Parel as part of the extortion amount. Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap and arrested both women red-handed. An FIR has been registered at N. M. Joshi Marg Police Station.

Earlier molestation case and absconding accused

Police further revealed that earlier, in November, a molestation case had been registered at Amboli Police Station based on allegations that a laser light had been flashed inside the lift.

A third accused, Utkarsh, who is believed to be involved in the extortion plot, is currently absconding, and efforts are on to trace him. Further investigation is underway.

