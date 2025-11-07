Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Thick Smog, Unhealthy Air Quality; Overall AQI Recorded At 263, Colaba & Deonar Worst Hit |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up on Friday morning to clear skies overshadowed by a thick layer of smog that blurred its iconic skyline. Several areas across the city, including Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), were shrouded in dense haze, marking a sharp decline in air quality after weeks of improvement.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A layer of smog lingers in the air around Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai this morning. CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board) claims that AQI (Air Quality Index) around the area is 222, categorised as 'Poor'. pic.twitter.com/7xFuYfa9lX — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2025

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A layer of smog lingers in the air around Bandra Reclamation in Mumbai this morning. CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board) claims that AQI (Air Quality Index) around the area is 214, categorised as 'Poor'. pic.twitter.com/dUspkPhbFE — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2025

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), while the city will experience clear skies through the day, visibility was significantly reduced in the early hours due to smog. Daytime temperatures are expected to hover around 32°C, with the minimum settling near 20°C, conditions described as pleasant for early November.

Just days ago, Mumbai enjoyed cleaner air following a brief but intense spell of rain that helped wash away pollutants and brought temporary relief from humidity. However, the improvement was short-lived, as the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) plunged to alarming levels within a matter of days.

City Records Unhealthy Air Quality

Fresh data from AQI.in released on Friday morning showed Mumbai’s overall AQI at 263, placing it in the unhealthy category. The figure marks a steep fall from the good to moderate readings recorded earlier in the week. Residents from several areas reported hazy horizons and visibly poor air quality, with the city’s skyline appearing smudged even after sunrise.

Among the city’s monitoring stations, Parel-Bhoiwada recorded the highest AQI at 320, followed closely by Deonar (319) and Colaba (318). Other prominent localities such as Vile Parle West (313) and BKC (310) also reported AQI levels in the severe range, indicating dangerously high concentrations of particulate matter.

Relatively cleaner air was observed in a few western suburbs, with Kandivali East recording an AQI of 93, categorised as moderate. Meanwhile, Mankhurd (140), Borivali East (163), Bhandup West (173) and Malad West (173) all fell under the poor bracket, reflecting a widespread drop in air quality across the city.

As per AQI.in’s classification, readings between 0–50 are “Good,” 51–100 “Moderate,” 101–150 “Poor,” 151–200 “Unhealthy,” and anything above 200 is deemed “Severe” or “Hazardous.”

