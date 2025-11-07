BJP Leaders Chant ‘Vande Mataram’ Outside SP’s Abu Azmi’s Residence Amid Row - Video

BJP Leaders Chant ‘Vande Mataram’ Outside SP’s Abu Azmi’s Residence Amid Row |

Mumbai, November 7: A political storm erupted in Mumbai on Friday after Samajwadi Party’s Maharashtra President and MLA Abu Asim Azmi declined BJP MLA Ameet Satam’s invitation for a mass recital of ‘Vande Mataram’ near his residence. In response, BJP leaders and workers assembled outside Azmi’s Bandra home, singing the national song in unison.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: BJP workers arrive near Samajwadi Party state President Abu Asim Azmi's residence to recite 'Vande Mataram'



BJP MLA Raj K Purohit says, "... This is symbolic... Vande Mataram should be recited, and the country should be respected. If you don't love… pic.twitter.com/qdBqnryVrb — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2025

Senior BJP leaders, including Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar and State Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, participated in the recital. The event quickly drew a crowd, prompting Mumbai Police to deploy additional personnel in the area to maintain law and order.

Police on High Alert

As chants of ‘Vande Mataram’ echoed through the locality, security was tightened around Azmi’s residence. Police barricades were set up to prevent escalation, while senior officials monitored the situation closely. Despite the charged atmosphere, the gathering dispersed peacefully after the recital.

BJP Leaders Slam Azmi’s Remarks

The controversy stems from Azmi’s repeated refusal to sing ‘Vande Mataram,’ citing religious grounds. BJP MLA Raj K Purohit criticised Azmi’s stance, saying, “This is symbolic. Vande Mataram should be recited, and the country should be respected. If you don’t love the country, then go to Pakistan. You live here and are an MLA here.”

His comments sparked a wave of reactions online, with supporters and critics of Azmi engaging in heated debates over patriotism and religious freedom.

Azmi Defends His Position

Azmi reiterated that while he respects India deeply, his faith does not permit certain acts of worship. “Islam gives a lot of importance to respecting one’s mother, but it does not allow prostrating before her. Making it mandatory to sing ‘Vande Mataram’ is not right as everyone’s beliefs are different,” he said.

This is not the first time Azmi has courted controversy over the issue. In 2023, he had opposed chanting the song during a rally in Aurangabad, drawing similar criticism.

Background: 150 Years of ‘Vande Mataram’

The renewed uproar comes as Maharashtra prepares to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the patriotic song, penned by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1875. The anthem has long been revered as a symbol of India’s independence movement, though it has occasionally stirred debates on religious and cultural interpretation.