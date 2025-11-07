 Mumbai News: BMC Launches Special Cleanliness Drive Across All Civic Hospitals | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: BMC Launches Special Cleanliness Drive Across All Civic Hospitals | VIDEO

Mumbai News: BMC Launches Special Cleanliness Drive Across All Civic Hospitals | VIDEO

The BMC has initiated a cleanliness campaign in all hospitals until November 20, focusing on hygiene, sanitation, waste management, and deep cleaning across various healthcare facilities under "Swachhata Pakhwada."

Manasi KambleUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 01:20 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: BMC Launches Special Cleanliness Drive Across All Civic Hospitals | VIDEO | X (@mybmc)

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched a special cleanliness campaign across all its hospitals and health institutions from today. The drive, which will continue till November 20, aims to ensure better hygiene, sanitation, and waste management in public healthcare facilities.

Under the “Swachhata Pakhwada” initiative, the civic health department has instructed all hospital offices, wards, dormitories, security cabins, canteens, storerooms, and internal pathways to undergo deep cleaning. The focus areas include disinfection, segregation of waste, proper disposal systems, removal of debris, and clearance of scrap materials to maintain a zero-litter environment.

BMC officials said that hospital staff, officers, and workers will actively participate in the campaign. “This drive is not just about cleaning floors and walls; it’s about maintaining an infection-free and patient-friendly atmosphere in our hospitals,” said a civic official.

The campaign follows recent steps by the BMC to improve hospital standards, including stricter food safety measures. According to a Free Press Journal report, the civic body has tightened food tender rules for 10 peripheral hospitals, raised fines for poor-quality food, and made Food and Drug Administration (FDA) testing mandatory to ensure meal safety for patients.

FPJ Shorts
BJP Leaders Chant ‘Vande Mataram’ Outside SP’s Abu Azmi’s Residence Amid Row - Video
BJP Leaders Chant ‘Vande Mataram’ Outside SP’s Abu Azmi’s Residence Amid Row - Video
'Should Not Carry Burden On Yourself, Pilots Not To Be Blamed': SC Issues Notice To Centre On Air India Crash, Slams 'Nasty' Report By US Media
'Should Not Carry Burden On Yourself, Pilots Not To Be Blamed': SC Issues Notice To Centre On Air India Crash, Slams 'Nasty' Report By US Media
Delhi Govt To Set Up Hostels For Visually Impaired College Girls In Every District, Says Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh
Delhi Govt To Set Up Hostels For Visually Impaired College Girls In Every District, Says Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh
'Bench Did Not Hear Any Party': Lawyers, Activists, Animal Lovers Express Outrage After SC Orders Removal Of Stray Dogs From Public Spaces; Call It 'A Dark Day'
'Bench Did Not Hear Any Party': Lawyers, Activists, Animal Lovers Express Outrage After SC Orders Removal Of Stray Dogs From Public Spaces; Call It 'A Dark Day'
Read Also
Mumbai News: BMC Tightens Food Tender Rules For 10 Peripheral Hospitals, Increases Fine And Mandates...
article-image

BMC officials believe both efforts are part of a larger plan to upgrade healthcare conditions across the city. “A clean environment and safe food are both essential to patient recovery. This campaign reinforces our commitment to public health,” an official added.

Citizens and patients welcomed the initiative, saying it reflects growing awareness about hygiene and accountability in civic hospitals. With thousands relying on these facilities every day, the BMC’s renewed focus on sanitation aims to set higher standards for public healthcare in Mumbai.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BJP Leaders Chant ‘Vande Mataram’ Outside SP’s Abu Azmi’s Residence Amid Row - Video

BJP Leaders Chant ‘Vande Mataram’ Outside SP’s Abu Azmi’s Residence Amid Row - Video

Mumbai LitFest 2025 Begins Today At NCPA: Check Day 1 Schedule & Complete Guide

Mumbai LitFest 2025 Begins Today At NCPA: Check Day 1 Schedule & Complete Guide

Mumbai Guide: 7 Must-Visit Sites To Experience Blend Of Heritage & City Life

Mumbai Guide: 7 Must-Visit Sites To Experience Blend Of Heritage & City Life

Mumbai Monorail Mishap: Human Error & System Glitch Behind Derailment, Reveals Preliminary Probe

Mumbai Monorail Mishap: Human Error & System Glitch Behind Derailment, Reveals Preliminary Probe

'Life Has Little Value': Commuters Seen Risking Lives As Trains Hit Delay Due To Motormen Strike In...

'Life Has Little Value': Commuters Seen Risking Lives As Trains Hit Delay Due To Motormen Strike In...