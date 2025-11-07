Mumbai News: BMC Launches Special Cleanliness Drive Across All Civic Hospitals | VIDEO | X (@mybmc)

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched a special cleanliness campaign across all its hospitals and health institutions from today. The drive, which will continue till November 20, aims to ensure better hygiene, sanitation, and waste management in public healthcare facilities.

Under the “Swachhata Pakhwada” initiative, the civic health department has instructed all hospital offices, wards, dormitories, security cabins, canteens, storerooms, and internal pathways to undergo deep cleaning. The focus areas include disinfection, segregation of waste, proper disposal systems, removal of debris, and clearance of scrap materials to maintain a zero-litter environment.

BMC officials said that hospital staff, officers, and workers will actively participate in the campaign. “This drive is not just about cleaning floors and walls; it’s about maintaining an infection-free and patient-friendly atmosphere in our hospitals,” said a civic official.

The campaign follows recent steps by the BMC to improve hospital standards, including stricter food safety measures. According to a Free Press Journal report, the civic body has tightened food tender rules for 10 peripheral hospitals, raised fines for poor-quality food, and made Food and Drug Administration (FDA) testing mandatory to ensure meal safety for patients.

BMC officials believe both efforts are part of a larger plan to upgrade healthcare conditions across the city. “A clean environment and safe food are both essential to patient recovery. This campaign reinforces our commitment to public health,” an official added.

Citizens and patients welcomed the initiative, saying it reflects growing awareness about hygiene and accountability in civic hospitals. With thousands relying on these facilities every day, the BMC’s renewed focus on sanitation aims to set higher standards for public healthcare in Mumbai.

