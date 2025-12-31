'No Issues Anticipated': Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe On Gig Workers’ Strike On New Year’s Eve

Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe |

Mumbai: As gig and delivery workers across the country observe a nationwide strike on December 31, last-minute food orders, grocery deliveries and online shopping may face disruptions across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai on New Year’s Eve. However, police authorities said the situation is under control and no law-and-order issues are expected.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe on delivery workers going on strike, said,



"We are cautioned about these workers going on strike for the whole day today. However, we are not anticipating any issues. The employees are already in touch with the… pic.twitter.com/gdah3sONeZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 31, 2025

Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe said the police have been alerted about the strike but are prepared to handle any situation. “We are cautioned about these workers going on strike for the whole day today. However, we are not anticipating any issues. The employees are already in touch with the authorities and if something comes up, we will troubleshoot that,” Bharambe said.

New Year’s Eve is among the busiest days for food delivery, quick commerce and e-commerce platforms. Union leaders warned that services could be affected as delivery executives log off apps or reduce their workload during peak hours. Platforms such as Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, Zepto, Amazon and Flipkart are likely to see an impact in parts of Mumbai and its metropolitan region.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Gig workers call nationwide strike today. Visuals from Marine Lines & Colaba.



A delivery executive, Supaar Khan, says, “We get less payout. We get Rs 25 for a 3 km ride. We face rain and several other difficulties, but the company doesn't provide any facilities.… pic.twitter.com/A1l9J4MRw4 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 31, 2025

Visuals from areas such as Marine Lines and Colaba showed delivery workers gathering in support of the strike. Supaar Khan, a Mumbai-based delivery executive, said workers were protesting against falling payouts and lack of basic facilities. “We get around Rs 25 for a 3 km ride. We work in rain and difficult conditions, but there are no facilities or protections. On days like New Year’s Eve, companies earn a lot. If all riders come together today, they might listen to us,” he said.

The strike has been called by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union and the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT), with support from worker groups in Maharashtra, including Mumbai. The unions allege that delivery partners are being pushed to work longer hours even as earnings decline, while facing unsafe delivery targets, lack of job security and arbitrary account deactivations.

In a letter to Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, IFAT said it represents around four lakh app-based transport and delivery workers across the country. The federation noted that a flash strike held on December 25 led to significant service disruptions in several cities, including parts of Mumbai.

Despite the protest, police officials said they are coordinating with stakeholders to ensure public safety. With the strike continuing through the day, Mumbai residents may experience delays or cancellations in food deliveries, grocery orders and last-minute shopping, particularly during the evening and night hours.

