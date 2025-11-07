 Mumbai News: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues & Radha Yadav Felicitated By Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis & Deputy Ajit Pawar, Receive ₹2.25 Crore Each
All three cricketers played a crucial role in India winning their maiden Women's World Cup trophy after beating South Africa by 52 runs in the final at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2nd.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 01:54 PM IST
Image: PTI/X

Mumbai: The trio of Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Radha Yadav were felicitated by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Friday, November 7, after recently helping the Indian Team lift the Women's World Cup on November 2nd at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. All three players were handed shawl, a bouquet and ₹2.25 Crore cheque each as a recognition for their match winning role during the tournament. Jemimah was also joined by her parents durign the felicitation ceremony. The ceremony took place following their arrival to the city from Delhi.

Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues World Cup contibution

Smriti Mandhana, India’s batting anchor who was the second-highest run-getter with 434 runs at an average of 54.25. Jemimah Rodrigues struck a defining 127 not out as the hosts toppled seven-time champions and favourites Australia in the semi-finals.

The innings is now the highest individual score for India in a Women’s ODI run-chase, breaking Smriti Mandhana’s record of 125. Mandhana scored that ton in Delhi in the three-match bilateral series in the lead-up to the World Cup last month, but it came in a losing cause.

It was only the second century by an Indian batter in a World Cup knockout match, following Harmanpreet Kaur’s iconic 171* in the 2017 semi-final, against the same opponent, Australia. Rodrigues also became just the second player ever to score a hundred in a World Cup knockout run-chase, after Nat Sciver-Brunt’s unbeaten 148 in the 2022 final the Indian’s was the first to be successful.

Team India make history in Navi Mumbai

India won its first ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup after defeating South Africa by 52 runs, prompting celebrations across the country. The final match was played in Navi Mumbai, where Shefali Verma was announced the Player of the Match and Deepti Sharma was announced the Player of the Tournament. The emotional celebrations saw former cricketers Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami join the jubilant players on the field.

