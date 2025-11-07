Richa Ghosh Mobbed By Fans As World Cup Winner Receives Rousing Welcome; Video

Richa Ghosh received a rousing welcome after her touchdown in West Bengal. Ghosh played a starring role in helping India lift the Women's World Cup 2025.
Richa played crucial cameos both in the semi-final and the final. The 22-year-old hit a tournament record 12 sixes, striking at a staggering 133. Ghosh was in Delhi meeting the Indian Prime Minister and President, before arriving home on Friday.
More to Follow..
