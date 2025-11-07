 Richa Ghosh Mobbed By Fans As World Cup Winner Receives Rousing Welcome; Video
Richa Ghosh Mobbed By Fans As World Cup Winner Receives Rousing Welcome; Video

Richa Ghosh received a hero's welcome back home after her success in India's World Cup win.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 05:02 PM IST
article-image
Richa Ghosh is surrounded by fans as she returns home following her World Cup win | Image Credits: ANI

Richa Ghosh received a rousing welcome after her touchdown in West Bengal. Ghosh played a starring role in helping India lift the Women's World Cup 2025.

Richa played crucial cameos both in the semi-final and the final. The 22-year-old hit a tournament record 12 sixes, striking at a staggering 133. Ghosh was in Delhi meeting the Indian Prime Minister and President, before arriving home on Friday.

More to Follow..

