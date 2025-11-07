 Can Sanju Samson Be MS Dhoni's Successor? CSK-RR Talks Resume Ahead Of IPL 2026 Retention Deadline
Sanju Samson has been wanting a move away from Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings are seemingly looking at him as MS Dhoni's successor

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 07:35 PM IST
Sanju Samson and MS Dhoni at the toss | Image Credit: X

Sanju Samson's future remains a huge talking point as the IPL 2026 Retention Deadline inches closer. Franchises are required to submit a list of their retained players by November 15. Samson, who has captain Rajasthan Royals since 2021, has requested for a move away, with CSK rumoured to be among the interested parties.

Samson has played for Rajasthan Royals in 11 seasons, leading them for the last four seasons. He struggled last season with injuries and the appointment of Rahul Dravid as head coach. Should Samson to CSK happen, he would likely to be viewed as a successor to MS Dhoni.

IPL 2026 Trade: Why are CSK targeting Sanju Samson

As per Cricbuzz, CSK have resumed talks with Rajasthan Royals for the trade of Sanju Samson. Rajasthan Royals are keen for a high profile player in exchange, something the 5-time champions seemed reluctant previously. However, with just a week to go for the IPL 2026 Retention Deadline, CSK seemed to have changed their stance. Ravindra Jadeja was rumoured to be a player the Royals are interested in, but that remains speculation at best.

Reasons behind CSK's push for a Sanju Samson trade are clear. MS Dhoni captained the franchise last year after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out with injury. Dhoni is available to play IPL 2026, but a succession plan is yet to be drawn. Samson could offer a like to like replacement, a captaincy option who can keep wickets.

article-image

MS Dhoni is 44 heading into another IPL season. While the CSK captain has defied age and continued to play a crucial role, even Dhoni cannot play forever. Samson would bring in a massive fan following, along with his six hitting and captaincy skills, something Dhoni is well known for.

Chennai's plans with succession have previously fell flat. They appointed Ravindra Jadeja as captain only to sack him midway through the season with Dhoni returning. The 5-time champions paid a hefty 16.25 crore for Ben Stokes, but the Englishman struggled with form, fitness and availability.

They eventually settled on Ruturaj, only for him to be injured and Dhoni returning again. Samson would mean a clean slate, and comes in with considerable captaincy experience. He led Royals to multiple playoff appearances, something Gaikwad failed to do last season.

