IPL 2026 Trade: Why KKR, PBKS & RR Should Target Heinrich Klaasen?

Heinrich Klaasen. | (Image Credits: X)

The IPL 2026 Retention Deadline is fast approaching with less than two weeks to go for franchise to pick their squads. Sunrisers Hyderabad have a few tough decisions to make after finishing 6th last season. Star batter Heinrich Klaasen could be released to make room for more auction purse.

Klaasen has been part of the Sunrisers since the last 3 seasons, scoring more than 400 runs in each of the seasons. The 2016 champions retained him for a whopping Rs 23 crore ahead of the mega auction last year.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Why SRH are thinking of releasing Klaasen?

Klaasen has been their top performer but has shown some signs of decline. The Proteas superstar scored bulk of his runs in 2 innings, often struggling to convert starts. As per TOI, SRH could release him to add funds to their kitty. They will try and get him back for a reasonable price.

The additional funds could then help Sunrisers bid aggressively in the auction, something owner Kavya Maran has enjoyed success with. At 34, Klaasen has retired from international cricket and his fitness and form will also be in question.

With SRH not so keen on retaining the South African, it presents an opportunity for franchises to make use of the IPL trade window. Klaasen is an aggressive wicketkeeper batsman, something a couple of franchises are on the lookout for.

Why KKR, PBKS and RR should trade for Heinrich Klaasen?

Kolkata Knight Riders are in desperate need to beef up their squad with quality. Wicketkeeping has been a problem position for the franchise and Klaasen instantly fills that gap. The 34-year-old would fit well with the ultra aggressive approach that won KKR the title in 2024 against Klaasen and SRH. The South African also brings in captaincy experience, should the franchise look beyond Ajinkya Rahane.

While not so of a wicketkeeping need, Rajasthan Royals also had a season to forget. With Sanju Samson openly seeking a new move, replacing him with Klaasen would be a smart move. Like Sanju, Klaasen can score at quick pace and bat across the middle order. Royals struggled finishing games last season, something Heinrich could address.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As for Punjab Kings, Heinrich Klaasen would further beef up their batting order. With Glenn Maxwell likely on his way out, the South Africa could add another six-hitter to their already strong unit.

What would convince SRH to trade the South African remains a mystery. As things stand, the Proteas star heading to the auction table remains the most likely possibility.