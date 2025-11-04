Bilaspur Train Accident: 6 Feared Dead, Several Injured As Korba Express Ploughs Into Goods Train; Haunting Images Of Coaches Atop Freight Carrier Surface

A major rail accident occurred in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district near the Lalkhadan area, claiming at least six lives and leaving over 30 injured. A local goods train coming from Raigarh collided with another passanger train from behind on the Bilaspur–Howrah route.

The passenger train involved in the accident, MEMU No. 68733 (Gevra Road–Bilaspur), collided with a goods train at about 4 pm on Tuesday.

"One train was stranded when another train coming from the Raigarh side collided with it from behind," a local told news agency IANS.

Rescue teams have reached the spot, and injured passengers are being taken to hospital. Several disturbing videos from the accident site have surfaced on social media showing the bodies of the victims.

In one of the visuals, the engine coach of the passenger train can be seen on top of a goods container. Several trains have been diverted from the route following the incident.