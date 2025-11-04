 Post Op Sindoor, First Sikh Jatha Leaves For Pakistan For Guru Nanak Dev’s Parkash Purb Celebrations
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPost Op Sindoor, First Sikh Jatha Leaves For Pakistan For Guru Nanak Dev’s Parkash Purb Celebrations

Post Op Sindoor, First Sikh Jatha Leaves For Pakistan For Guru Nanak Dev’s Parkash Purb Celebrations

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) arranged the buses to ferry the pilgrims from Heritage Street, near Golden Temple to Attari border in the morning. While 1,796 pilgrims were taken in these buses, the remaining pilgrims directly reached the Attari border.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 09:15 PM IST
article-image
Post Op Sindoor, First Sikh Jatha Leaves For Pakistan For Guru Nanak Dev’s Parkash Purb Celebrations |

Chandigarh: Post Operation Sindoor, the first Sikh Jatha set out on Tuesday for Gurdwara Janamsthan, Nankana Sahib in Pakistan for the Guru Nanak Dev’s Parkash Purb celebrations.

The Parkash Purb falls on Wednesday (November 5).

This year, the Central government granted permission only to the Indian citizens to take part in the pilgrimage, unlike the previous years when the non-resident Indians (NRIs) were also allowed for the same.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) arranged the buses to ferry the pilgrims from Heritage Street, near Golden Temple to Attari border in the morning. While 1,796 pilgrims were taken in these buses, the remaining pilgrims directly reached the Attari border.

FPJ Shorts
New York Mayoral Elections 2025: Zohran Mamdani Leads Tight Race Amid Trump-Cuomo Clash
New York Mayoral Elections 2025: Zohran Mamdani Leads Tight Race Amid Trump-Cuomo Clash
'I Like Them!': Former Manchester United Star Player Cristiano Ronaldo Reflects On His Soft Spot For Arsenal In A Recent Interview; Video
'I Like Them!': Former Manchester United Star Player Cristiano Ronaldo Reflects On His Soft Spot For Arsenal In A Recent Interview; Video
BEST Workers’ Union Threatens Major Protest Over Unmet Demands, Seeks End To Wet Lease System And Gratuity Payments For Retirees
BEST Workers’ Union Threatens Major Protest Over Unmet Demands, Seeks End To Wet Lease System And Gratuity Payments For Retirees
Maharashtra Hospitals Witness Doctor Shortages As MARD Agitation Enters Second Day Demanding Justice For Phaltan Doctor
Maharashtra Hospitals Witness Doctor Shortages As MARD Agitation Enters Second Day Demanding Justice For Phaltan Doctor

According to information, about 2,000 pilgrims were scheduled to cross over from the Attari border in India to Pakistan to pay obeisance at the historical gurdwaras in Lahore and Nankana Sahib. The jatha, which also includes many first-time pilgrims, is scheduled to return to India on November 13 after the Parkash Purb celebrations.

Read Also
Punjab News: Harjinder Singh Dhami Re-Elected SGPC President For 5th Term In A Row
article-image

It may be recalled that the Centre had initially refused permission for the said pilgrimage citing security concerns in the backdrop of India's Operation Sindoor against Pakistan subsequent to the April 22 Pahalgam (J&K) terror attack in which 26 civilians were killed.

However, the government later agreed to allow a symbolic Jatha maintaining the long-standing tradition following appeals from Sikh organisations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

North East Leaders Unite To Forge New Political Front: Conrad Sangma, Pradyut Manikya, And Others...

North East Leaders Unite To Forge New Political Front: Conrad Sangma, Pradyut Manikya, And Others...

Post Op Sindoor, First Sikh Jatha Leaves For Pakistan For Guru Nanak Dev’s Parkash Purb...

Post Op Sindoor, First Sikh Jatha Leaves For Pakistan For Guru Nanak Dev’s Parkash Purb...

Karnataka News: 13 Tremors In 2 Months Create Panic In Vijayapur District

Karnataka News: 13 Tremors In 2 Months Create Panic In Vijayapur District

Delhi Shocker: 3 Masked Men Open Fire In Bihari Colony, Leave ₹30 Lakh Extortion Note – VIDEO

Delhi Shocker: 3 Masked Men Open Fire In Bihari Colony, Leave ₹30 Lakh Extortion Note – VIDEO

India, Israel Sign Defence Pact To Boost Co-Development Of Advanced Weapon Systems

India, Israel Sign Defence Pact To Boost Co-Development Of Advanced Weapon Systems