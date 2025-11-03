 Punjab News: Harjinder Singh Dhami Re-Elected SGPC President For 5th Term In A Row
A total of 136 votes were polled in the election which was held in Amritsar, out of which Dhami secured 117 votes, his opponent, Mithu Singh Kahneke, got 18 votes, while one vote was declared invalid.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 08:04 PM IST
article-image
Punjab News: Harjinder Singh Dhami Re-Elected SGPC President For 5th Term In A Row | ANI

Chandigarh: Harjinder Singh Dhami was re-elected as the president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) for the fifth consecutive term for the 2025-2026 session, on Monday.

Known as the mini-parliament of the Sikhs, SGPC is a representative body of Sikhs living across the world.

Other office-bearers chosen on the occasion included Raghujit Singh Virk, senior vice president, Baldev Singh Kalyan, junior vice president and Sher Singh Mandwala, general secretary. The interim committee members chosen on the occasion included Surjit Singh Garhi, Surjit Singh Tugalwala, Surjit Singh Kang, Gurpreet Singh Jhabbar, Diljeet Singh Bhindar, Bibi Harjinder Kaur, Baldev Singh Karimpuri, Major Singh Dhillon, Mangwinder Singh Khaparkhedi, Jungbahadur Singh Rai and Mithu Singh Kahneke.

