 Delhi: Airport Authority Of India Warns Of Possible Flight Delays, Changes Due To Dense Fog & Worsening Air Pollution
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi: Airport Authority Of India Warns Of Possible Flight Delays, Changes Due To Dense Fog & Worsening Air Pollution

Delhi: Airport Authority Of India Warns Of Possible Flight Delays, Changes Due To Dense Fog & Worsening Air Pollution

Dense fog and worsening air pollution in North India, including Delhi, UP, Haryana, and Chandigarh, have led to reduced visibility and flight delays. The Airport Authority of India (AAI) and IndiGo have issued advisories urging passengers to check flight updates. Authorities have deployed support teams at airports to assist travelers amid disruptions caused by thick fog and smog.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 09:38 AM IST
article-image
Delhi: Airport Authority Of India Warns Of Possible Flight Delays, Changes Due To Dense Fog & Worsening Air Pollution | IANS (Representative Image)

New Delhi: The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has issued an advisory warning of delays and changes in the flight operations due to reduced visibility, as dense fog gripped North India on Sunday morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of dense to very dense fog, further reducing visibility and compounding the impact of pollution.

Orange alerts, the second-highest warning level, were issued for large parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Chandigarh, cautioning residents and authorities about possible disruptions to road, rail, and air traffic.

Airport Authority Of India's Tweet

FPJ Shorts
Delhi: Airport Authority Of India Warns Of Possible Flight Delays, Changes Due To Dense Fog & Worsening Air Pollution
Delhi: Airport Authority Of India Warns Of Possible Flight Delays, Changes Due To Dense Fog & Worsening Air Pollution
Bihar: Students Protest Alleged Inappropriate Behaviour By Teacher At Sheohar School, Demand Strict Action
Bihar: Students Protest Alleged Inappropriate Behaviour By Teacher At Sheohar School, Demand Strict Action
Delhi Air Pollution: AQI Slips Into Near-Severe Zone Amid Dense Smog, Cold Conditions
Delhi Air Pollution: AQI Slips Into Near-Severe Zone Amid Dense Smog, Cold Conditions
Lynched, Hung, & Burnt: Bangladesh Hindu Youth Dipu Chandra Das Killed Despite No Concrete Proof Of Blasphemy
Lynched, Hung, & Burnt: Bangladesh Hindu Youth Dipu Chandra Das Killed Despite No Concrete Proof Of Blasphemy

Taking to X, the AAI said, "Fog conditions in parts of Northern India are affecting visibility and may lead to delays or changes in flight operations at select airports. Passengers are advised to check flight updates with their airlines through official channels and allow extra time for airport travel and formalities."

Read Also
Delhi Air Pollution: AQI Slips Into Near-Severe Zone Amid Dense Smog, Cold Conditions
article-image
Read Also
Newlywed Andhra Couple Seen Fighting Before Jumping To Death From Moving Train - Video
article-image

"The Airports Authority of India has deployed passenger assistance teams at affected airports to provide on-ground support. Passenger safety and convenience remain our highest priority," it added.

IndiGo Issues Advisory

IndiGo also issued an advisory regarding the impacted flight schedules due to low visibility.

"Low visibility and fog over Bangalore and Amritsar has impacted flight schedules. We're keeping a close watch on the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly," the airline said in a statement.

"We request that you stay updated on your flight status. Please be assured that our teams are here to assist you at every step and provide full support," it added.

Read Also
'Mob Rule And Instability In Bangladesh Can Harm Both Nations,' Warns Congress Leader Shashi...
article-image

Additionally, air pollution levels in the national capital deteriorated sharply on Sunday, edging dangerously close to the "severe" category as dense smog, plunging temperatures, and thick fog blanketed large swathes of northern India.

The deteriorating air quality coincided with challenging weather conditions.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi: Airport Authority Of India Warns Of Possible Flight Delays, Changes Due To Dense Fog &...

Delhi: Airport Authority Of India Warns Of Possible Flight Delays, Changes Due To Dense Fog &...

Delhi Air Pollution: AQI Slips Into Near-Severe Zone Amid Dense Smog, Cold Conditions

Delhi Air Pollution: AQI Slips Into Near-Severe Zone Amid Dense Smog, Cold Conditions

Gujarat To Mark World Meditation Day Today With State-Level Programme, Yoga Board Convocation

Gujarat To Mark World Meditation Day Today With State-Level Programme, Yoga Board Convocation

Newlywed Andhra Couple Seen Fighting Before Jumping To Death From Moving Train - Video

Newlywed Andhra Couple Seen Fighting Before Jumping To Death From Moving Train - Video

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 20, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 20, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100...