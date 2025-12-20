'Mob Rule And Instability In Bangladesh Can Harm Both Nations,' Warns Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor, Urges Peace And Democracy

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor | X @ANI

Patna: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday warned that the “mob rule and instability” in Bangladesh could adversely affect both Bangladesh and India.

Mob Rule Not Good for India or Bangladesh, Says Congress MP

Showing his concern over the prevailing situation in Bangladesh, Tharoor told newspersons in Patna that mob rule was prevailing in Bangladesh, adding that it was not good either for Bangladesh or India. He also questioned the country’s interim government on the steps being taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

“Such mob rule should not prevail. The Parliamentary Standing Committee has also said that we want good relations with Bangladesh, and peace should be maintained there," he said as quoted by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: On the situation in Bangladesh, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says, "Such mob rule should not prevail. The Parliamentary Standing Committee has also said that we want good relations with Bangladesh, and peace should be maintained there. Elections are also… pic.twitter.com/VB2xWAGr4m — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2025

Election Period Developments a Cause for Concern

Congress MP asserted that India’s interest is driven by a stable and democratic Bangladesh and said that peace and democratic norms must be upheld in Bangladesh. “Elections are also going to be held there in February, and we want democracy to return there, but the way the situation is going there is very concerning," he added.

“Such a situation is not good for both countries; we want peace there," he said, reiterating India’s expectation of calm and orderly democratic processes in its eastern neighbour.

Reaction to Hijab Incident in Bihar

On a viral video of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pulling down a woman's hijab, he says, "All women should be respected, and this incident was not right."

Deeply concerned by the reports from Bangladesh. The targeted mob attacks and arson at the offices of @ProthomAlo and The @dailystarnews are more than just an assault on two media houses; they are an assault on the freedom of the press and the very foundation of a pluralistic… — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 20, 2025

Earlier in the day, he wrote on ‘X’, “Deeply concerned by the reports from Bangladesh. The targeted mob attacks and arson at the offices of @ProthomAl and The @dailystarnews are more than just an assault on two media houses; they are an assault on the freedom of the press and the very foundation of a pluralistic society. I am concerned about the well-being of editor @MahfuzAnamDS and other courageous journalists."