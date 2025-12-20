 Telangana To Follow Karnataka, Bring New Law To Curb Hate Speech: CM Revanth Reddy
Telangana To Follow Karnataka, Bring New Law To Curb Hate Speech: CM Revanth Reddy

CM Reddy said that strict action would be taken against anyone making demeaning remarks against religions or communities, in accordance with the provisions of the proposed law. The bill has a provision for a fine up to ₹1 lakh and a jail term up to seven years.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 10:20 PM IST
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy | File Pic

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Saturday said that his government is planning to introduce legislation against hate speech in the upcoming budget session, news agency PTI reported.

He made the statement while addressing Christmas celebrations organised by the state government at LB Stadium, he referred to a similar recent move by the Karnataka government, which brought in a bill aimed at action against hate speech.

CM Reddy said that strict action would be taken against anyone making demeaning remarks against religions or communities, in accordance with the provisions of the proposed law.

"We will soon bring legislation in the Assembly on hate speech,"CM Reddy said.

Days ago, the Karnataka Legislative Assembly cleared the Hate Speech and Hate Crimes Prevention Bill, 2025, amid loud protests from the Opposition. Karnataka is the first state to pass an anti-hate speech legislation.

The bill has a provision for a fine up to ₹1 lakh and a jail term up to seven years.

What Will Be Considered Hate Speech?

According to the draft, a person will be considered to have committed a hate crime if they cause harm, incite harm or spread hatred against someone based on religion, race, caste, community, sex, gender, sexual orientation, place of birth, residence, language, disability or tribe. Any act driven by prejudice or intolerance against these identities will fall within the offence.

