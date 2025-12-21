Newlywed Andhra Couple Seen Fighting Before Jumping To Death From Moving Train - Video |

A tragic incident involving a newly married couple from Andhra Pradesh has sparked widespread attention after a video allegedly showing them arguing moments before their deaths surfaced on social media. The couple died after falling from a moving train on the Vangapalli–Aler railway line in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana late on Thursday, December 18, 2025.

The deceased were identified as Korada Simhachalam (25) and his wife Bhavani (19), residents of Ravupalli village in Garugubilli mandal of Parvathipuram Manyam district. The two had been married for about two months. According to railway police, the couple had boarded the Machilipatnam Express at Secunderabad and were travelling to Vijayawada to visit relatives.

Initial police accounts stated that after the train crossed Vangapalli railway station in Yadagirigutta mandal, the couple was standing near the coach doorway when they accidentally fell from the moving train. The incident came to light early Friday morning when railway track maintenance staff noticed the bodies along the tracks and informed authorities. The remains were later shifted to a hospital for postmortem examination.

Viral Video Shows Couple Fighting In Train

However, the case took a dramatic turn after a video began circulating online. The clip, reportedly recorded inside the train shortly before the incident, appears to show the couple engaged in a heated argument. In the footage, tension is visible as the couple struggles, suggesting distress in the moments leading up to the tragedy. The authenticity and exact timing of the video are currently being examined by cops.

A post on social media platform X by Telugu Scribe claimed that the argument escalated emotionally and that, in a moment of extreme distress, the couple acted impulsively. Police have not officially confirmed these claims and have urged caution against drawing conclusions based solely on unverified online content.

Authorities also revealed that Simhachalam was employed at a chemical company in Hyderabad and lived with his wife in the Gandhinagar area of Jagadgirigutta, as reported by The Hindu. The railway police have registered a case and stated that all angles are being investigated.