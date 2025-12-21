 Newlywed Andhra Couple Seen Fighting Before Jumping To Death From Moving Train - Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNewlywed Andhra Couple Seen Fighting Before Jumping To Death From Moving Train - Video

Newlywed Andhra Couple Seen Fighting Before Jumping To Death From Moving Train - Video

A couple from Andhra Pradesh died after falling from a moving train in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Telangana, on December 18, 2025. A video allegedly shows them arguing before the fall, raising questions about the incident. The clip, reportedly recorded inside the train shortly before the incident, appears to show the couple engaged in a heated argument. Railway police are investigating the incident.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 07:46 AM IST
article-image
Newlywed Andhra Couple Seen Fighting Before Jumping To Death From Moving Train - Video |

A tragic incident involving a newly married couple from Andhra Pradesh has sparked widespread attention after a video allegedly showing them arguing moments before their deaths surfaced on social media. The couple died after falling from a moving train on the Vangapalli–Aler railway line in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana late on Thursday, December 18, 2025.

The deceased were identified as Korada Simhachalam (25) and his wife Bhavani (19), residents of Ravupalli village in Garugubilli mandal of Parvathipuram Manyam district. The two had been married for about two months. According to railway police, the couple had boarded the Machilipatnam Express at Secunderabad and were travelling to Vijayawada to visit relatives.

Initial police accounts stated that after the train crossed Vangapalli railway station in Yadagirigutta mandal, the couple was standing near the coach doorway when they accidentally fell from the moving train. The incident came to light early Friday morning when railway track maintenance staff noticed the bodies along the tracks and informed authorities. The remains were later shifted to a hospital for postmortem examination.

Viral Video Shows Couple Fighting In Train

FPJ Shorts
Chandivali Citizens Announce ‘Shadow Corporator’ To Audit BMC, Monitor Elected Representatives Ahead Of Civic Polls
Chandivali Citizens Announce ‘Shadow Corporator’ To Audit BMC, Monitor Elected Representatives Ahead Of Civic Polls
Mumbai News: BMC Seeks ₹10,900 Crore From State Govt As Liabilities Touch ₹1.93 Lakh Crore
Mumbai News: BMC Seeks ₹10,900 Crore From State Govt As Liabilities Touch ₹1.93 Lakh Crore
Bombay HC Directs State To Resolve Danda Koliwada Land Dispute, Says Govt Cannot Be ‘Mute Spectator’
Bombay HC Directs State To Resolve Danda Koliwada Land Dispute, Says Govt Cannot Be ‘Mute Spectator’
Bombay HC Allows Amendments To 1912 Mahalaxmi Temple Trust Scheme, Cautions Against Commercial Exploitation
Bombay HC Allows Amendments To 1912 Mahalaxmi Temple Trust Scheme, Cautions Against Commercial Exploitation

However, the case took a dramatic turn after a video began circulating online. The clip, reportedly recorded inside the train shortly before the incident, appears to show the couple engaged in a heated argument. In the footage, tension is visible as the couple struggles, suggesting distress in the moments leading up to the tragedy. The authenticity and exact timing of the video are currently being examined by cops.

Read Also
West Bengal: Jadavpur University Student Dies By Suicide After Jumping From Moving Train In...
article-image

A post on social media platform X by Telugu Scribe claimed that the argument escalated emotionally and that, in a moment of extreme distress, the couple acted impulsively. Police have not officially confirmed these claims and have urged caution against drawing conclusions based solely on unverified online content.

Authorities also revealed that Simhachalam was employed at a chemical company in Hyderabad and lived with his wife in the Gandhinagar area of Jagadgirigutta, as reported by The Hindu. The railway police have registered a case and stated that all angles are being investigated.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 20, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 20, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 20, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 20, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

'Mahatmashree': West Bengal Govt Renames Job Guarantee Scheme From 'Karmashree' After Centre...

'Mahatmashree': West Bengal Govt Renames Job Guarantee Scheme From 'Karmashree' After Centre...

'Mob Rule And Instability In Bangladesh Can Harm Both Nations,' Warns Congress Leader Shashi...

'Mob Rule And Instability In Bangladesh Can Harm Both Nations,' Warns Congress Leader Shashi...

Telangana To Follow Karnataka, Bring New Law To Curb Hate Speech: CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana To Follow Karnataka, Bring New Law To Curb Hate Speech: CM Revanth Reddy