 West Bengal News: TMC Hikes Welfare Scheme Allocations In Interim Budget Ahead Of Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal News: TMC Hikes Welfare Scheme Allocations In Interim Budget Ahead Of Polls

West Bengal News: TMC Hikes Welfare Scheme Allocations In Interim Budget Ahead Of Polls

Ahead of Assembly polls, the TMC government increased allocations for flagship welfare schemes, including Lakshmir Bhandar, in West Bengal’s interim budget. CM Mamata Banerjee termed it pro-people and fiscally disciplined, while BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari dismissed it as pointless and impractical under election rules.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 11:07 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File image) | PTI

Kolkata: In the interim budget ahead of Assembly polls, Trinamool Congress (TMC) government on Thursday had increased the amount in various flagship schemes including ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’.

Talking to the media after the interim budget which was presented by state finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the budget is ‘pro-people’.

“Our budget is pro people. It is not directionless or aimless as the union budget. We have maintained fiscal discipline while increasing spending in the social sector. This interim budget is of Rs 4.06 lakh crore. Despite a backlog from the central government our government thinks about welfare of the poor people,” said Mamata.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also mentioned that the interim budget is not an election ‘gimmick’.

FPJ Shorts
West Bengal News: TMC Hikes Welfare Scheme Allocations In Interim Budget Ahead Of Polls
West Bengal News: TMC Hikes Welfare Scheme Allocations In Interim Budget Ahead Of Polls
BMC Lays Tansa Pipeline Without Compensation In Bhiwandi; Affected Farmers Plan Legal Action
BMC Lays Tansa Pipeline Without Compensation In Bhiwandi; Affected Farmers Plan Legal Action
Jayalalithaa’s Bungalow May Be Auctioned If Tax Dues Remain Unpaid: I-T Dept Tells Madras High Court
Jayalalithaa’s Bungalow May Be Auctioned If Tax Dues Remain Unpaid: I-T Dept Tells Madras High Court
​Spiritual Oasis In Mumbai: Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur Inaugurates Mulund Spiritual Centre ​Key Highlights
​Spiritual Oasis In Mumbai: Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur Inaugurates Mulund Spiritual Centre ​Key Highlights

“Our TMC government has brought discipline in borrowing under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) framework. Our social welfare schemes had helped 1.72 crore people to come out of poverty. 32 lakhs houses have been built and modernisation of cities would be carried out without causing any sort of inconvenience to the residents,” further added Mamata.

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) double -engine government, Mamata added, “Our schemes are universal. In Bihar we have seen that after announcements bulldozers ran. Bengalis are being targeted for speaking the language.”

Read Also
Budget Session 2026: BJP MP Jagdambika Pal & TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee Hug Each Other At Parliament...
article-image

Also Watch:

Lashing out at the state budget, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari termed the budget pointless.

“After the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) starts the benefit amount does not increase. It is not possible for the schemes to be implemented from April,” said Adhikari.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal News: TMC Hikes Welfare Scheme Allocations In Interim Budget Ahead Of Polls
West Bengal News: TMC Hikes Welfare Scheme Allocations In Interim Budget Ahead Of Polls
Jayalalithaa’s Bungalow May Be Auctioned If Tax Dues Remain Unpaid: I-T Dept Tells Madras High...
Jayalalithaa’s Bungalow May Be Auctioned If Tax Dues Remain Unpaid: I-T Dept Tells Madras High...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 05, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 05, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
PM Modi Expresses Grief, Announces Ex-Gratia After Fatal Meghalaya Mine Explosion Kills 16
PM Modi Expresses Grief, Announces Ex-Gratia After Fatal Meghalaya Mine Explosion Kills 16
Congress Thinking Still Stuck In 1984: Punjab BJP Working State President Ashwani Sharma
Congress Thinking Still Stuck In 1984: Punjab BJP Working State President Ashwani Sharma