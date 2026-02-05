West Bengal News: TMC Hikes Welfare Scheme Allocations In Interim Budget Ahead Of Polls

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File image) | PTI

Kolkata: In the interim budget ahead of Assembly polls, Trinamool Congress (TMC) government on Thursday had increased the amount in various flagship schemes including ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’.

Talking to the media after the interim budget which was presented by state finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the budget is ‘pro-people’.

“Our budget is pro people. It is not directionless or aimless as the union budget. We have maintained fiscal discipline while increasing spending in the social sector. This interim budget is of Rs 4.06 lakh crore. Despite a backlog from the central government our government thinks about welfare of the poor people,” said Mamata.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also mentioned that the interim budget is not an election ‘gimmick’.

“Our TMC government has brought discipline in borrowing under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) framework. Our social welfare schemes had helped 1.72 crore people to come out of poverty. 32 lakhs houses have been built and modernisation of cities would be carried out without causing any sort of inconvenience to the residents,” further added Mamata.

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) double -engine government, Mamata added, “Our schemes are universal. In Bihar we have seen that after announcements bulldozers ran. Bengalis are being targeted for speaking the language.”

Lashing out at the state budget, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari termed the budget pointless.

“After the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) starts the benefit amount does not increase. It is not possible for the schemes to be implemented from April,” said Adhikari.