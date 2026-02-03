Budget Session 2026: BJP MP Jagdambika Pal & TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee Hug Each Other At Parliament Premises - VIDEO

Jagdambika Pal & TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee Hug Each Other | X/@NewsAlgebraIND

New Delhi: The Budget Session of Parliament is ongoing and, like every session, major uproars between the treasury and opposition benches are ongoing. However, a video has come to light that shows camaraderie among MPs across party lines.

A video shows Bharatiya Janata Party MP Jagdambika Pal and Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee hugging each other at the Parliament complex premises. The video shows both leaders sharing a warm hug near the entrance of Parliament. Banerjee can be heard saying "Darling, my darling" while hugging Pal.

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee hugs BJP MP Jagdambika Pal. They got Media attention. pic.twitter.com/Lr3wnQZmGK — News Algebra (@NewsAlgebraIND) February 3, 2026

Jagdambika Pal and Kalyan Banerjee were part of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024. Banerjee was a member of the committee, while Pal headed it.

Rahul Gandhi On India-Us Trade Deal

Meanwhile, Tuesday marked the fifth day of the Budget Session. Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, hit out at the government over the Indo–US trade deal, calling it a sell-out as the Prime Minister has been “compromised”. Speaking to reporters within the Parliament complex, Gandhi said the Prime Minister is under pressure.

“Modi Ji is scared. The trade deal that was stuck for four months. Nothing has changed but for some reason that I know and Modi ji knows, he signed the deal last evening,” Gandhi said, adding, “There is immense pressure on Narendra Modi ji.”