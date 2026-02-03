 Budget Session 2026: BJP MP Jagdambika Pal & TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee Hug Each Other At Parliament Premises - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBudget Session 2026: BJP MP Jagdambika Pal & TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee Hug Each Other At Parliament Premises - VIDEO

Budget Session 2026: BJP MP Jagdambika Pal & TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee Hug Each Other At Parliament Premises - VIDEO

Amid daily uproars during Parliament’s Budget Session, a video showing BJP MP Jagdambika Pal hugging TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee has gone viral. The two leaders, who were part of the JPC for the Waqf Amendment Bill, were seen exchanging pleasantries outside Parliament, offering a rare glimpse of cross-party camaraderie despite political tensions.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 03:25 PM IST
article-image
Jagdambika Pal & TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee Hug Each Other | X/@NewsAlgebraIND

New Delhi: The Budget Session of Parliament is ongoing and, like every session, major uproars between the treasury and opposition benches are ongoing. However, a video has come to light that shows camaraderie among MPs across party lines.

A video shows Bharatiya Janata Party MP Jagdambika Pal and Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee hugging each other at the Parliament complex premises. The video shows both leaders sharing a warm hug near the entrance of Parliament. Banerjee can be heard saying "Darling, my darling" while hugging Pal.

Jagdambika Pal and Kalyan Banerjee were part of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024. Banerjee was a member of the committee, while Pal headed it.

Rahul Gandhi On India-Us Trade Deal

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: 26-Year-Old Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 10-Yr-Old Boy In Lower Parel Railway Yard
Mumbai Crime: 26-Year-Old Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 10-Yr-Old Boy In Lower Parel Railway Yard
India-US Trade Deal To Boost Exports, Moody’s Warns Of Inflation Risk If India Cuts Russian Oil Imports
India-US Trade Deal To Boost Exports, Moody’s Warns Of Inflation Risk If India Cuts Russian Oil Imports
HFCL Standalone Profit Rises 28% YoY To ₹56.2 Crore In Q3 FY26 On Robust Operational Gains
HFCL Standalone Profit Rises 28% YoY To ₹56.2 Crore In Q3 FY26 On Robust Operational Gains
Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar Appointed As Guardian Minister For Pune & Beed Districts Days After Ajit Pawar's Death
Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar Appointed As Guardian Minister For Pune & Beed Districts Days After Ajit Pawar's Death

Meanwhile, Tuesday marked the fifth day of the Budget Session. Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, hit out at the government over the Indo–US trade deal, calling it a sell-out as the Prime Minister has been “compromised”. Speaking to reporters within the Parliament complex, Gandhi said the Prime Minister is under pressure.

Read Also
Is Member of Parliament Anurag Thakur's Designer Louis Vuitton Worth ₹1 Lakh? Why Was He Hiding It...
article-image

“Modi Ji is scared. The trade deal that was stuck for four months. Nothing has changed but for some reason that I know and Modi ji knows, he signed the deal last evening,” Gandhi said, adding, “There is immense pressure on Narendra Modi ji.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Budget Session 2026: BJP MP Jagdambika Pal & TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee Hug Each Other At Parliament...
Budget Session 2026: BJP MP Jagdambika Pal & TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee Hug Each Other At Parliament...
High Voltage Drama In Lok Sabha: 8 Opposition MP's Suspended For Hurling Papers Towards Speaker's...
High Voltage Drama In Lok Sabha: 8 Opposition MP's Suspended For Hurling Papers Towards Speaker's...
India Slays Regional Rivals with 18% US Tariff Beating China, Pakistan and Bangladesh
India Slays Regional Rivals with 18% US Tariff Beating China, Pakistan and Bangladesh
Bihar: Don-Turned-Politician Anant Kumar Singh Sworn In Takes Oath As MLA At State Assembly, Arrives...
Bihar: Don-Turned-Politician Anant Kumar Singh Sworn In Takes Oath As MLA At State Assembly, Arrives...
Close Shave! Woman Distracted By Phone Narrowly Escapes Death As Reversing Tractor Nearly Crushes...
Close Shave! Woman Distracted By Phone Narrowly Escapes Death As Reversing Tractor Nearly Crushes...