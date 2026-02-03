Telangana Horror: Video Shows Half Naked, Drunk Constable Brutally Assaults Wife Holding Child In Her Arms

X/@revathitweets

A disturbing video from Telangana showing an allegedly intoxicated police constable brutally assaulting his wife while she was holding their young child has gone viral on social media. The incident reportedly took place on Sunday night and has triggered widespread outrage.

Assault Caught On Camera

The viral clip shows a shirtless man, identified as Ravi Prasad, appearing heavily drunk and dressed only in underwear, physically assaulting his wife, Shirisha. The woman is seen crying and visibly distressed as she tries to protect herself and their child. Despite her efforts, the man is seen repeatedly hitting, pushing and manhandling her. The child can be heard crying in the background.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to media reports, the constable has been booked under provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly abusing his wife using caste-based slurs during the assault. Additional sections related to domestic violence have also reportedly been applied.

Complaint Filed By Wife

As reported by Deccan Chronicle, Shirisha lodged a formal complaint against her husband following the incident, after which police initiated an investigation. Authorities are examining the viral video as part of the probe.

Family Thrown Out After Incident

The report further stated that Ravi Prasad allegedly barred his wife and their three-year-old daughter from entering the house after the incident, forcing them out late at night.

Police officials have said that the matter is under investigation and further action will be taken based on evidence and statements recorded during the inquiry.