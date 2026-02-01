 Telangana Excise Constable Dies After Ganja Smuggler Attack, CM Revanth Reddy Orders Action, ₹1 Cr Aid
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTelangana Excise Constable Dies After Ganja Smuggler Attack, CM Revanth Reddy Orders Action, ₹1 Cr Aid

Telangana Excise Constable Dies After Ganja Smuggler Attack, CM Revanth Reddy Orders Action, ₹1 Cr Aid

A 23-year-old excise constable, G Soumya, died after being run over by ganja smugglers during a vehicle check in Nizamabad on January 23. She succumbed to injuries at NIMS hospital in Hyderabad. The Telangana government announced Rs 1 crore ex-gratia, a government job for her brother, and continued salary support till her notional retirement.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 02:29 PM IST
article-image
A 23-year-old woman excise constable who was seriously injured after allegedly being attacked by ganja smugglers in Nizamabad district of Telangana recently, died while undergoing treatment at the state-run NIMS hospital here. | Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old woman excise constable who was seriously injured after allegedly being attacked by ganja smugglers in Nizamabad district of Telangana recently, died while undergoing treatment at the state-run NIMS hospital here.

G Soumya had suffered injuries when she was run over by a car driven by ganja transporters on January 23 in an apparent attempt to flee after being stopped by the excise team. After initially being admitted to a local hospital, she was later shifted to the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), where she succumbed to her injuries on Saturday night.

"All necessary medical interventions and advanced life-support measures were provided by a multidisciplinary team of specialists. Despite sustained and best possible efforts, the patient (Soumya) could not be revived and was declared dead on January 31 at 9.41 pm," the NIMS said in a release.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday expressed grief over Soumya's death.

FPJ Shorts
Industry Leaders React To Union Budget 2026, Optimism Over MSME, Real Estate, Manufacturing & Healthcare Push
Industry Leaders React To Union Budget 2026, Optimism Over MSME, Real Estate, Manufacturing & Healthcare Push
Subsidy Slash: Government Trims Welfare Bill By 4.5% As Fiscal Discipline Takes Center Stage In Budget 2026-27
Subsidy Slash: Government Trims Welfare Bill By 4.5% As Fiscal Discipline Takes Center Stage In Budget 2026-27
'Youth Without Jobs, Farmers In Distress': Rahul Gandhi Reacts To Union Budget 2026
'Youth Without Jobs, Farmers In Distress': Rahul Gandhi Reacts To Union Budget 2026
Union Budget 2026: Experts Welcome Rs 1.39 Lakh Crore Education Allocation, Call It Growth-Oriented
Union Budget 2026: Experts Welcome Rs 1.39 Lakh Crore Education Allocation, Call It Growth-Oriented
Read Also
'Nothing Much In The Budget For Women, Youth & Farmers': SP Leader Dimple Yadav Slams Union Budget...
article-image

Reddy directed the police officials to take strict action against those responsible for her death, a release from CMO said. He assured the government will support the constable's family in every way.

Telangana Ministers Jupally Krishna Rao and Danasari Seethakka extended their condolences to the bereaved family.

Krishna Rao, the Minister for Excise and Prohibition met the bereaved family members and assured them of full support from the state government. Describing Soumya's death as an irreparable loss, Krishna Rao said the government would stand firmly by the family in every possible manner.

He announced an ex-gratia of Rs one crore to Soumya's family. He also said that a government job would be provided to her brother. In addition, the government would continue to pay Soumya's salary for the remaining period of her service, up to the notional date of retirement, a release from the minister's office said.

Read Also
Budget 2026–27: FM Sitharaman Speaks For 1 Hour 25 Minutes; Longest And Shortest Budget Speeches
article-image

Krishna Rao said Soumya had displayed exceptional courage and commitment while confronting those involved in ganja smuggling, and described her conduct in the line of duty as exemplary and inspiring.

He said necessary measures will be taken to prevent such incidents from recurring, and that strict action will be taken to curb ganja and other drug gangs. He offered floral tributes to the mortal remains of the constable at the state-run Gandhi Hospital.

Krishna Rao further said that the proposal to provide weapons to Excise officials was under the government's consideration and that a decision would be taken soon.

Acting on a tip-off about the transport of ganja to Nizamabad, excise personnel carried out vehicle check and intercepted a car on near Madhav Nagar January 23. In an attempt to escape, the vehicle had allegedly ran over the constable.

Read Also
Union Budget 2026: Full Text Of FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Record Ninth Budget Speech
article-image

The car then collided with an electric pole and came to a stop. Two accused were apprehended at the scene. About 2.5 kg of ganja was seized from the vehicle.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Disappointing, Deplorable Budget': Akhilesh Yadav Attacks Centre After Market Crashes Following...
'Disappointing, Deplorable Budget': Akhilesh Yadav Attacks Centre After Market Crashes Following...
Union Budget 2026 Traders Speak: 'Centre's Focus On Agriculture & Youth, No Provision For Retail...
Union Budget 2026 Traders Speak: 'Centre's Focus On Agriculture & Youth, No Provision For Retail...
'Youth Without Jobs, Farmers In Distress': Rahul Gandhi Reacts To Union Budget 2026
'Youth Without Jobs, Farmers In Distress': Rahul Gandhi Reacts To Union Budget 2026
Union Budget 2026: Experts Welcome Rs 1.39 Lakh Crore Education Allocation, Call It Growth-Oriented
Union Budget 2026: Experts Welcome Rs 1.39 Lakh Crore Education Allocation, Call It Growth-Oriented
Devotion Or Pollution? Devotees Offer 165 Litres Of Desi Ghee To Ganga During 'Swaha' Ritual; Video...
Devotion Or Pollution? Devotees Offer 165 Litres Of Desi Ghee To Ganga During 'Swaha' Ritual; Video...