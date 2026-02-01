Telangana Excise Constable Dies After Ganja Smuggler Attack, CM Revanth Reddy Orders Action, ₹1 Cr Aid

A 23-year-old woman excise constable who was seriously injured after allegedly being attacked by ganja smugglers in Nizamabad district of Telangana recently, died while undergoing treatment at the state-run NIMS hospital here. | Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old woman excise constable who was seriously injured after allegedly being attacked by ganja smugglers in Nizamabad district of Telangana recently, died while undergoing treatment at the state-run NIMS hospital here.

G Soumya had suffered injuries when she was run over by a car driven by ganja transporters on January 23 in an apparent attempt to flee after being stopped by the excise team. After initially being admitted to a local hospital, she was later shifted to the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), where she succumbed to her injuries on Saturday night.

"All necessary medical interventions and advanced life-support measures were provided by a multidisciplinary team of specialists. Despite sustained and best possible efforts, the patient (Soumya) could not be revived and was declared dead on January 31 at 9.41 pm," the NIMS said in a release.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday expressed grief over Soumya's death.

Reddy directed the police officials to take strict action against those responsible for her death, a release from CMO said. He assured the government will support the constable's family in every way.

Telangana Ministers Jupally Krishna Rao and Danasari Seethakka extended their condolences to the bereaved family.

Krishna Rao, the Minister for Excise and Prohibition met the bereaved family members and assured them of full support from the state government. Describing Soumya's death as an irreparable loss, Krishna Rao said the government would stand firmly by the family in every possible manner.

He announced an ex-gratia of Rs one crore to Soumya's family. He also said that a government job would be provided to her brother. In addition, the government would continue to pay Soumya's salary for the remaining period of her service, up to the notional date of retirement, a release from the minister's office said.

Krishna Rao said Soumya had displayed exceptional courage and commitment while confronting those involved in ganja smuggling, and described her conduct in the line of duty as exemplary and inspiring.

He said necessary measures will be taken to prevent such incidents from recurring, and that strict action will be taken to curb ganja and other drug gangs. He offered floral tributes to the mortal remains of the constable at the state-run Gandhi Hospital.

Krishna Rao further said that the proposal to provide weapons to Excise officials was under the government's consideration and that a decision would be taken soon.

Acting on a tip-off about the transport of ganja to Nizamabad, excise personnel carried out vehicle check and intercepted a car on near Madhav Nagar January 23. In an attempt to escape, the vehicle had allegedly ran over the constable.

The car then collided with an electric pole and came to a stop. Two accused were apprehended at the scene. About 2.5 kg of ganja was seized from the vehicle.

