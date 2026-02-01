 'Nothing Much In The Budget For Women, Youth & Farmers': SP Leader Dimple Yadav Slams Union Budget 2026–27 | VIDEO
Reacting to the Union Budget 2026–27, Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav said there was “nothing much” in it for women, youth, farmers, or key sectors like education and healthcare. Speaking to PTI, she criticised the government for ignoring public welfare, even as the Budget focused on fiscal discipline, infrastructure push, and strategic manufacturing.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 02:06 PM IST
Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav reacted to the Union Budget 2026-27 presented by the Financial Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, she said that there was nothing in it.

While speaking to PTI, after the budget was presented the SP leader said There's nothing much in the Budget. Earlier, entire family used to sit together and watch the Budget, however, there is nothing for women, youth in this Budget. We want the government to increase the budget on education, healthcare, agriculture... however, this Budget has nothing for these sectors."

The 2026–27 budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman despite being short speech, Sitharaman outlined a clear fiscal and reform roadmap, with an emphasis on fiscal consolidation, infrastructure-led growth, and strategic manufacturing.

She pegged the fiscal deficit at 4.3% of GDP for FY27, reaffirming the government’s commitment to debt consolidation, while projecting GDP growth of 6.8–7.2% amid global uncertainty.

Capex Push, Self-Reliance at the Core

The Budget continued the government’s strong infrastructure push, with capital expenditure raised to Rs 12.2 lakh crore, alongside new initiatives in high-speed rail corridors, inland waterways, and private infrastructure financing.

Key sectoral announcements included India Semiconductor Mission 2.0, Rs 10,000 crore Bio Pharma Shakti, MSME support funds and incentives for rare earths, container manufacturing and chemical parks reinforcing the Atmanirbhar Bharat agenda.

No Major Tax Reliefs, Focus on Stability

Sitharaman avoided major populist tax announcements, keeping income tax slabs unchanged, while announcing compliance simplification through the new Income Tax Act, 2025, set to take effect from April 2026.

