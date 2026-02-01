 Union Budget 2026-27: ₹3.09 Lakh Crore Allocated To Road Transport & Highways, 8% Increase From Last Year
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessUnion Budget 2026-27: ₹3.09 Lakh Crore Allocated To Road Transport & Highways, 8% Increase From Last Year

Union Budget 2026-27: ₹3.09 Lakh Crore Allocated To Road Transport & Highways, 8% Increase From Last Year

The government allocated Rs 3.09 lakh crore for the Road Transport and Highways Ministry in the 2026-27 budget, an 8% increase from Rs 2.87 lakh crore last year. NHAI’s allocation rose to Rs 1.87 lakh crore, with plans to reduce its debt below Rs 2 lakh crore by March 2026, down from a peak of Rs 3.5 lakh crore in 2021-22.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 03:07 PM IST
article-image
Union Budget 2026-27: ₹3.09 Lakh Crore Allocated To Road Transport & Highways, 8% Increase From Last Year | Representative Pic

New Delhi: The government on Sunday announced allocation of Rs 3.09 lakh crore for the road transport and highways ministry for 2026-27, about 8 per cent higher from the outlay of Rs 2.87 lakh crore for the current financial year.

Presenting the Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also proposed increasing the allocation to state-owned National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to Rs 1.87 lakh crore from last year's Rs 1.70 lakh crore.

Read Also
'Disappointing, Deplorable Budget': Akhilesh Yadav Attacks Centre After Market Crashes Following...
article-image

According to a senior government official, NHAI is planning to reduce its debt to below Rs 2 lakh crore in the current financial year ending March.

NHAI's debt liability had peaked at Rs 3.5 lakh crore in 2021-22. As of December 31, 2025, the debt stands at Rs 2.35 lakh crore.

FPJ Shorts
IND Vs PAK, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Vedant Trivedi Smashes 50 In Incredible Rescue Act For India After Top Order Collapse
IND Vs PAK, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Vedant Trivedi Smashes 50 In Incredible Rescue Act For India After Top Order Collapse
Industry Hails ₹10,000 Crore Container Push & 'Biopharma Shakti' As Viksit Bharat Engines
Industry Hails ₹10,000 Crore Container Push & 'Biopharma Shakti' As Viksit Bharat Engines
'Share Market Doesn't Decide Much': BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Reacts To Market Crash After Union Budget 2026 - VIDEO
'Share Market Doesn't Decide Much': BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Reacts To Market Crash After Union Budget 2026 - VIDEO
JEE Main 2026 April Session Registration Begins At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Apply By February 25
JEE Main 2026 April Session Registration Begins At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Apply By February 25

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Industry Hails ₹10,000 Crore Container Push & 'Biopharma Shakti' As Viksit Bharat Engines
Industry Hails ₹10,000 Crore Container Push & 'Biopharma Shakti' As Viksit Bharat Engines
'Share Market Doesn't Decide Much': BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Reacts To Market Crash After Union Budget...
'Share Market Doesn't Decide Much': BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Reacts To Market Crash After Union Budget...
Budget 2026: FM Slashes TCS To A Flat 2% For Overseas Education, Health, & Holidays
Budget 2026: FM Slashes TCS To A Flat 2% For Overseas Education, Health, & Holidays
FM Sitharaman Unleashes ₹12.2 Lakh Crore Infrastructure Engine While Anchoring Fiscal Deficit At...
FM Sitharaman Unleashes ₹12.2 Lakh Crore Infrastructure Engine While Anchoring Fiscal Deficit At...
Union Budget 2026 Boosts Manufacturing And Data Centres, Real Estate Sees Growth Across Tier 2 & 3...
Union Budget 2026 Boosts Manufacturing And Data Centres, Real Estate Sees Growth Across Tier 2 & 3...