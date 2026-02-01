Budget 2026: How The New Tax Act 2025 Rewrites Your Financial Future

The new tax game |

While the headline figures for standard deductions remained stable in the Union Budget 2026 on Sunday, the landmark transition for India's fiscal scenario was marked by the retirement of the 65-year-old Income Tax Act.

The structural shifts in the stock market and real estate will now redefine how middle-class Indians will manage their wealth starting April 1, 2026.

Taxation: Reality vs expectations

The 2026 Budget was a "stability" budget for income tax rates but a "reform" budget for the system itself.

According to Punit Mota, proprietor, Punit Mota & Co Chartered Accountant, while many popular deduction hikes did not manifest, the structural overhaul of the Tax Act is the real story.

With the standard deduction holding steady, a Rs15 lakh income under the new regime reflects a net taxable income of Rs14.25 lakh after the Rs75,000 deduction.

Under the 2026 rules, the tax on the first Rs12 Lakh is rebated to zero, leaving a 15% tax on the remaining Rs2.25 Lakh, which amounts to Rs33,750. After adding the 4% cess of Rs1,350, the total tax payable stands at Rs35,100.

"The New Income Tax Act, 2025 takes effect on April 1, 2026 and it aims to simplify "legalese," automate filing,and extends the deadline for revised returns to March 31 with a nominal fee," said Mota.

Investment and market impact

The markets reacted with a significant dip following the announcement of increased trading costs and tighter rules on popular instruments.

The Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on Futures has risen to 0.05% while Options have seen an increase to 0.15%. For high-frequency traders, this change significantly narrows the "break-even" margin and is intended to moderate excessive speculative activity in the derivatives segment.

"Tax exemptions on Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGB) are now exclusive to original subscribers who hold the bonds until maturity. Investors who purchase these bonds through the secondary market via exchanges will now face capital gains tax, closing a significant loophole," said the proprietor of Punit Mota & Co Chartered Accountant

Furthermore, share buybacks are now taxed as capital gains for the shareholder, effectively ending the era of tax-efficient cash exits for retail investors that previously bypassed dividend taxation.

Real estate: The 'metro shift'

The most significant change in 2026 is the redefinition of affordable housing, making thousands of units eligible for government subsidies.

The redefinition of 'affordable' is the cornerstone of the 2026 real estate policy. The price cap has been increased from Rs45 lakh to Rs75 lakh for metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, and to Rs60 Lakh for Tier-2 cities.

This shift allows more homes to qualify for the 1% GST rate instead of the standard 5% for non-affordable housing.

The government has also allocated fresh funds for the expanded Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) 2.0, focussing on interest subsidies for the middle-income group.

First-time buyers in metros can now access the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) for homes that were previously considered "luxury" due to their price.

Additionally, a 100% tax exemption on rental income up to Rs3 lakh has been introduced for houses costing up to Rs50 lakh to encourage small-scale property investment.

Personal finance checklist for 2026

"To handle these changes effectively, taxpayers should audit their Sovereign Gold Bonds. If you hold bonds bought from the secondary market, you must factor in the new tax liability when calculating your total returns," Mota said.

"Traders must adjust their F&O strategies as transaction costs have jumped by up to 150% in some segments," he said.

Other notable "wins"

Foreign travel has become significantly cheaper as the Tax Collected at Source (TCS) on overseas tour packages was slashed to a flat 2%, down from the previous slabs of 5% and 20%. Similarly, TCS for education and medical remittances abroad has been reduced to 2% to ease the burden on families.

Healthcare relief was provided through the removal of customs duty on 17 life-saving drugs, which is expected to lower out-of-pocket costs for critical illnesses. Additionally, interest awarded from Motor Accident Claims is now 100% tax-exempt, providing full financial relief to victims and their families.