'High-Speed Rail, Waterways To Give Bihar Big Boost': Nitish Kumar On Union Budget 2026-27

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday welcomed the Union Budget 2026–27, describing it as positive, progressive and future-oriented, and said it had been presented with the goal of building a Viksit Bharat. In a post on X, Kumar said the Centre had taken several important steps through the budget to accelerate the pace of national development.

Highlighting key infrastructure announcements, the Chief Minister said the proposal to build seven high-speed rail corridors across the country would significantly benefit Bihar. He noted that the Varanasi–Siliguri high-speed rail corridor, in particular, would enhance connectivity and provide a major boost to the state.

Nitish Kumar also welcomed the announcement of 20 new national waterways, saying the expansion would benefit several cities in Bihar. He pointed out that ship repair facilities proposed in Patna and Varanasi would improve export logistics for Bihar’s products and help expand trade and commercial activities across the region.

Referring to sector-specific measures, the Chief Minister said the budget’s announcement of large textile parks, the Mahatma Gandhi self-employment scheme, and Rs 40,000 crore support for the semiconductor sector would generate new employment opportunities for youth in Bihar and across the country. He added that these initiatives would further strengthen India’s economic growth.

Kumar also praised the Centre’s focus on Purvodaya states and the North-East to accelerate development and employment generation. He said Bihar would benefit from increased industrial investment, improved infrastructure and enhanced job opportunities for young people. Provisions aimed at urban development, he added, would give fresh momentum to urbanisation in the state, expanding infrastructure, investment and employment prospects in cities.

The Chief Minister further welcomed the announcement of constructing a girls’ hostel in every district, calling it a major step towards supporting higher education for women by making it more accessible.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitish Kumar said the Union Budget 2026–27 was well-crafted and aligned with the long-term development goals of the country.