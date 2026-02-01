 Union Budget 2026-27: Capex Target Raised To ₹12.2 Lakh Crore To Boost Infrastructure
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessUnion Budget 2026-27: Capex Target Raised To ₹12.2 Lakh Crore To Boost Infrastructure

Union Budget 2026-27: Capex Target Raised To ₹12.2 Lakh Crore To Boost Infrastructure

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the Union Budget 2026-27 that the capital expenditure target will rise to Rs 12.2 lakh crore from Rs 11.2 lakh crore. The government plans to boost infrastructure in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, introduce a risk guarantee fund, promote domestic manufacturing of construction equipment, and support skill development through professional institutions.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 11:58 AM IST
article-image
Union Budget 2026-27: Capex Target Raised To ₹12.2 Lakh Crore To Boost Infrastructure | IANS (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the target for capex will be raised to Rs 12.2 lakh crore for FY27 from Rs 11.2 lakh crore earmarked for the current fiscal year and announced a slew of measures to boost infrastructure in the country.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha, she said the government will continue to develop infrastructure in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

Read Also
Union Budget 2026-27: Indian Govt Hikes Electronic Component Manufacturing Outlay To ₹40,000 Crore
article-image

The government also proposes to set up risk guarantee fund for infrastructure sector, she added.

A scheme for enhancement for construction and infrastructure equipment will be introduced to strengthen domestic manufacturing, Sitharaman said.

FPJ Shorts
Union Budget FY27: Tax Relief & Filing Extensions
Union Budget FY27: Tax Relief & Filing Extensions
Union Budget 2026 Live Updates: Deadline Remains At July 31 For individuals Filing ITR-1 And ITR-2
Union Budget 2026 Live Updates: Deadline Remains At July 31 For individuals Filing ITR-1 And ITR-2
Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Tax Holiday Till 2047 To Boost Foreign Investment In Indian Data Centres
Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Tax Holiday Till 2047 To Boost Foreign Investment In Indian Data Centres
Kolkata Anandapur Warehouse Fire Toll Rises To 27, SIT Formed To Probe Factory Irregularities And Negligence
Kolkata Anandapur Warehouse Fire Toll Rises To 27, SIT Formed To Probe Factory Irregularities And Negligence

The government also proposes to support professional institutions like ICAI, ICSI to design short-term modular courses, she added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Union Budget 2026 Live Updates: Deadline Remains At July 31 For individuals Filing ITR-1 And ITR-2
Union Budget 2026 Live Updates: Deadline Remains At July 31 For individuals Filing ITR-1 And ITR-2
Union Budget FY27: Tax Relief & Filing Extensions
Union Budget FY27: Tax Relief & Filing Extensions
FM Sitharaman Announces ₹10,000 Crore Bio Pharma Shakti Scheme, 1 Lakh Allied Health Professionals...
FM Sitharaman Announces ₹10,000 Crore Bio Pharma Shakti Scheme, 1 Lakh Allied Health Professionals...
Union Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman Announces Content Creator Labs In 15,000 Schools, 500 Colleges...
Union Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman Announces Content Creator Labs In 15,000 Schools, 500 Colleges...
Union Budget 2026: Govt To Set Up High-Powered Education To Employment Panel To Assess AI Impact On...
Union Budget 2026: Govt To Set Up High-Powered Education To Employment Panel To Assess AI Impact On...