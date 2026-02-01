Kerala Lottery Result: February 1, 2026 - Samrudhi SM-40 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Kerala Lottery Result for Kerala Samrudhi SM-40 will be declared today, Sunday, february 1 2026, at 3 PM, while the official result list will be available on the Kerala Lottery Department’s website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a grand prize of ₹1 crore. Stay tuned as FPJ provides live updates of the Kerala Samrudhi SM-40 results. If you’ve purchased a ticket, you can check the complete winner list here once it’s released.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Samrudhi SM-40 for Sunday, 01-02-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

MY 390890

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

MN 390890 MO 390890

MP 390890 MR 390890

MS 390890 MT 390890

MU 390890 MV 390890

MW 390890 MX 390890 MZ 390890

2nd Prize Rs.25,00,000/- (25 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

MT 135383

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

MW 319761

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0042 0614 2152 2206 2410 2680 3578 3685 3710 4841 5191 5706 5813 6114 7017 7575 7827 8286 9090

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1296 1766 3813 6540 8262 9487

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0453 0815 0834 1134 1467 2013 2933 4556 4738 5738 6180 6202 6295 6494 6991 7407 8171 8193 8215 8563 8828 8856 9044 9456 9496

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0050 0279 0398 0644 0785 0839 0931 0951 1236 1448 1527 1655 1739 1944 2214 2296 2323 2364 2394 2479 2673 2815 3021 3138 3206 3253 3286 3420 3566 3789 4087 4100 4313 4521 4633 4983 5064 5409 5433 5466 5515 5555 5597 5798 5941 6347 6573 6935 7078 7240 7323 7380 7463 7519 7646 7684 7742 7847 7944 8000 8161 8497 8534 8649 8786 8861 8935 9222 9342 9375 9380 9413 9466 9740 9824 9879

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0677 8080 4497 0977 2042 5428 9089 2817 9305 7101 2581 5529 8064 5274 7492 8312 6419 1496 4385 6627 5011 5833 7335 2162 2670 6996 0895 4422 6252 9859 8220 5931 8734 2501 2536 4610...

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 150 times)

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery Sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Samrudhi SM-40: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000

2nd Prize Rs.25,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000

4th Prize Rs.5,000

5th Prize Rs.2,000

6th Prize Rs.1,000

7th Prize Rs.500

8th Prize Rs.200

9th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.