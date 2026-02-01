 Kerala Lottery Result: February 1, 2026 - Samrudhi SM-40 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: February 1, 2026 - Samrudhi SM-40 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

The first prize winner will take home a grand prize of ₹1 crore. Stay tuned as FPJ provides live updates of the Kerala Samrudhi SM-39 results. If you’ve purchased a ticket, you can check the complete winner list here once it’s released.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 03:35 PM IST
article-image
Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Kerala Lottery Result for Kerala Samrudhi SM-40 will be declared today, Sunday, february 1 2026, at 3 PM, while the official result list will be available on the Kerala Lottery Department’s website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a grand prize of ₹1 crore. Stay tuned as FPJ provides live updates of the Kerala Samrudhi SM-40 results. If you’ve purchased a ticket, you can check the complete winner list here once it’s released.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Samrudhi SM-40 for Sunday, 01-02-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.inhttps://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

MY 390890

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

MN 390890  MO 390890

MP 390890  MR 390890

MS 390890  MT 390890

MU 390890  MV 390890

MW 390890  MX 390890  MZ 390890

2nd Prize Rs.25,00,000/- (25 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

MT 135383

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

MW 319761

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0042  0614  2152  2206  2410  2680  3578  3685  3710  4841  5191  5706  5813  6114  7017  7575  7827  8286  9090

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1296  1766  3813  6540  8262  9487

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0453  0815  0834  1134  1467  2013  2933  4556  4738  5738  6180  6202  6295  6494  6991  7407  8171  8193  8215  8563  8828  8856  9044  9456  9496

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0050  0279  0398  0644  0785  0839  0931  0951  1236  1448  1527  1655  1739  1944  2214  2296  2323  2364  2394  2479  2673  2815  3021  3138  3206  3253  3286  3420  3566  3789  4087  4100  4313  4521  4633  4983  5064  5409  5433  5466  5515  5555  5597  5798  5941  6347  6573  6935  7078  7240  7323  7380  7463  7519  7646  7684  7742  7847  7944  8000  8161  8497  8534  8649  8786  8861  8935  9222  9342  9375  9380  9413  9466  9740  9824  9879

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0677  8080  4497  0977  2042  5428  9089  2817  9305  7101  2581  5529  8064  5274  7492  8312  6419  1496  4385  6627  5011  5833  7335  2162  2670  6996  0895  4422  6252  9859  8220  5931  8734  2501  2536  4610...

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 150 times)

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery Sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Samrudhi SM-40: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000

2nd Prize Rs.25,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000

4th Prize Rs.5,000

5th Prize Rs.2,000

6th Prize Rs.1,000

7th Prize Rs.500

8th Prize Rs.200

9th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

