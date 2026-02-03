'PM Is Compromised': Rahul Gandhi’s Big Allegation Over India-US Trade Deal | VIDEO

leader of Opposition speaking to reporters outside parliament | X/@ANI

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of being “compromised” and “selling the country” through the recently concluded India-US trade deal.

‘PM Under Pressure,’ Claims Rahul

Rahul Gandhi while speaking to reporters alleged that Prime Minister Modi was under intense pressure, claiming that the trade deal had been stalled for months before being finalised suddenly. “Modi ji is rattled. The trade deal was signed last night after months of delay. There is extreme pressure on him, and his image can be damaged,” Gandhi said.

He also alleged that he was not allowed to speak during the discussion on the President’s address, calling it unprecedented. “For the first time, the Leader of Opposition was not allowed to speak on the President’s speech,” he claimed.

Leveling his attack, Gandhi accused the Prime Minister of compromising national interests. “Narendra Modi ji has sold your hard work in this trade deal because he is compromised. He has sold the country. Those who built his image are now dismantling it, and that is why he is scared,” he said.

Cites Adani Case And Epstein Files

When asked why he believed the Prime Minister was compromised, Rahul Gandhi cited an alleged case involving Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani in the United States and referenced the Epstein files. “There is a case against Adani ji in the US, which is essentially a case against Modi ji. The Epstein files contain more information that the US has not yet released. These are the two pressure points,” he claimed.

India-US Trade Deal Details

The remarks come days after India and the United States reached a trade agreement under which tariffs on Indian exports were reduced from 25 per cent to 18 per cent. US President Donald Trump announced the deal, calling it a move made out of “friendship and respect” for Prime Minister Modi.

Congress Seeks Full Disclosure

The Congress party has demanded full transparency on the trade deal, raising concerns over claims that India’s agriculture sector may be opened up, tariffs could be reduced to zero, and that India may pause purchases of Russian oil assertions made by President Trump but yet to be clarified by the Indian government.

High Voltage Drama In Parliament

Earlier in the day Lok Sabha witnessed a high voltage session as eight opposition MPs were suspended on Tuesday (February 3) for allaged unruly behaviour, including tearing and throwing papers towards the Lok Sabha Speaker's chair. Among those suspended for the remainder of the session are Congress MPs Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Gurjeet Aujla, Hibi Eden, Prashant Yadaorao Padole, Kiren Kumar Reddy, Dean Kuriakose and Manickam Tagore and S Venkatesan of CPI(M).

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said it would lodge a formal complaint with the Speaker, demanding strict action against the MPs involved. The Lok Sabha witnessed a huge uproar on Tuesday after BJP MPs allegedly objected to Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi from speaking in the Lower House.