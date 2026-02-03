Piyush Goyal Welcomes India-US Trade Deal, Calls It 'Best Deal Country Received Compared To All Neighbours'

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday, February 3, hailed the India-US Trade Deal, calling it “the best deal the country has received compared to all neighbours and competing countries.” His statements came as India and the United States agreed on a $500 billion-dollar trade deal under which Washington will bring down the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from the current 25 per cent.

Praising PM Modi, Goyal added that India protected interests of sensitive agriculture and dairy sectors in trade deal with US. He furhter added that the country got a good deal with the US because of personal relationship between PM Modi and US President Donald Trump.

The Union Minister also said that he wanted to speak about the trade deal in the Parliament, but could not do so, due to the ugly scenes created by Rahul Gandhi. Further slamming Gandhi, he said that the Congress leader is misleading the nation as he has "nothing to do with India's progress." His statement came as Gandhi alleged that PM Modi has buckled under US pressure to finalise a trade deal and has "sold out" the hard work of Indian farmers through the agreement.