Shameful! Bikers Steal Phone & Flee After Man Collapses On Road In Delhi; Incident Caught On Camera

CCTV screengrab | X/@oneindianewscom

New Delhi: A shocking and shameful incident has come to light from Delhi. A man suddenly collapsed on the road and was in visible distress, reportedly during the wee hours of Saturday. Seeing him on the ground, two young men on a scooter approached him and instead of offering help, stole his mobile phone and left.

They later returned and searched his pockets. Finding nothing and noticing the CCTV camera, they fled the scene. The man reportedly died due to a lack of timely medical attention. The entire incident was captured on CCTV camera.

The footage shows the man lying on the ground in pain. Suddenly, a scooter stops and one of the riders dismounts, steals the man’s phone, and returns to the vehicle. He then comes back, checks the man’s pockets, and flees the scene as the victim continues to struggle.

After around 8 a.m., when people in the area began to gather, the police were informed. The police then took custody of the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination. An investigation into the matter has now been launched.