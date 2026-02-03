 Shameful! Bikers Steal Phone & Flee After Man Collapses On Road In Delhi; Incident Caught On Camera
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaShameful! Bikers Steal Phone & Flee After Man Collapses On Road In Delhi; Incident Caught On Camera

Shameful! Bikers Steal Phone & Flee After Man Collapses On Road In Delhi; Incident Caught On Camera

A man who collapsed on a Delhi road during the early hours of Saturday was robbed instead of being helped, CCTV footage showed. Two youths on a scooter stole his mobile phone and searched his pockets before fleeing. The man later died due to lack of timely medical attention, police said.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 05:12 PM IST
article-image
CCTV screengrab | X/@oneindianewscom

New Delhi: A shocking and shameful incident has come to light from Delhi. A man suddenly collapsed on the road and was in visible distress, reportedly during the wee hours of Saturday. Seeing him on the ground, two young men on a scooter approached him and instead of offering help, stole his mobile phone and left.

They later returned and searched his pockets. Finding nothing and noticing the CCTV camera, they fled the scene. The man reportedly died due to a lack of timely medical attention. The entire incident was captured on CCTV camera.

The footage shows the man lying on the ground in pain. Suddenly, a scooter stops and one of the riders dismounts, steals the man’s phone, and returns to the vehicle. He then comes back, checks the man’s pockets, and flees the scene as the victim continues to struggle.

Read Also
Caught On Camera: Thar Rams Into Parked Car On Road In Greater Noida, Flees Scene
article-image

After around 8 a.m., when people in the area began to gather, the police were informed. The police then took custody of the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination. An investigation into the matter has now been launched.

FPJ Shorts
The 50: The Lion Is Gulshan Grover? Fans Decode The Clues
The 50: The Lion Is Gulshan Grover? Fans Decode The Clues
Russia Has Not Received Any Message From India About Stopping Oil Purchases: Kremlin Spokesman
Russia Has Not Received Any Message From India About Stopping Oil Purchases: Kremlin Spokesman
'Jai Mata Di!': Abhishek Sharma & Family Host 'Jagrata' Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 In Viral Video
'Jai Mata Di!': Abhishek Sharma & Family Host 'Jagrata' Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 In Viral Video
Kangana Ranaut & Chirag Paswan Clicked Together At NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting; Video Goes Viral - Watch
Kangana Ranaut & Chirag Paswan Clicked Together At NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting; Video Goes Viral - Watch

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Russia Has Not Received Any Message From India About Stopping Oil Purchases: Kremlin Spokesman
Russia Has Not Received Any Message From India About Stopping Oil Purchases: Kremlin Spokesman
Shameful! Bikers Steal Phone & Flee After Man Collapses On Road In Delhi; Incident Caught On Camera
Shameful! Bikers Steal Phone & Flee After Man Collapses On Road In Delhi; Incident Caught On Camera
'PM Is Compromised': Rahul Gandhi’s Big Allegation Over India-US Trade Deal | VIDEO
'PM Is Compromised': Rahul Gandhi’s Big Allegation Over India-US Trade Deal | VIDEO
High Voltage Drama In Lok Sabha: 6 Opposition MP's Suspended For Throwing Papers Towards Speaker's...
High Voltage Drama In Lok Sabha: 6 Opposition MP's Suspended For Throwing Papers Towards Speaker's...
Kerala Lottery Result: February 03, 2026 - Sthree Sakthi SS-505 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals...
Kerala Lottery Result: February 03, 2026 - Sthree Sakthi SS-505 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals...