Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 12:21 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Congress Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan Congress Membership Drive Crawls As Block, Mandal Panels Missing | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party is trying to build a massive contingent of 16 lakh party members and office bearers to put up a tough fight against the BJP in the 2028 Assembly elections, but the campaign remains stalled as the party committees at block, mandal and gram panchayat are yet to be constituted.

These committee presidents will be crucial in driving the party's membership campaign specially in the rural belts.

The AICC has set guidelines for the Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) to complete the formation of district Congress committees (DCCs) within 15 days, block committees within 30 days, and mandal, gram panchayat and booth-level committees within 60 days.

The instructions also stress on ensuring proper representation for all communities, including SC, ST, OBC and minority groups. They also emphasise organising training programmes at district and block levels.  The appointments of DCC presidents were completed last August, however, the party is still to complete the appointments of BCC chiefs.

Against the appointment of 1004 BCC presidents, 780 has been done. The party has set the target to appoint 14 lakh members in urban and rural wards. Besides, the appointments of 1.70 lakh booth level agents are also in process. When the final list of the appointments of BCC presidents, ward committees and BLAs will be prepared remains uncertain.

Appointments will be done shortly; Kamle

Party state general secretary Sanjay Kamle told Free Press that the party is expanding its membership through nominations and selections. The state has around 25,000 village panchayats and thousands of civic wards and forming committees is a tedious task, said Kamle. All the appointments will be done shortly and the list will be sent to the AICC.

